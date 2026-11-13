Every PS5 just got a major free upgrade for some of its biggest games
QSSR is rolling out more widely
PlayStation just announced a wider rollout of the new QSSR (Quick Spectral Super Resolution) AI upscaling that it's developed for the standard PS5. The feature works similarly to the more powerful PSSR on PlayStation 5 Pro, and basically results in a sharper image when you're playing, once developers have actually implemented it.
After its debut in Marvel's Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei earlier this year, it was realistically a matter of time until it hit more titles, and now free updates are coming to some huge games, new and old, to add the feature.
The full list of games getting the feature is as follows:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Control Resonant
- The Finals
- Arc Raiders
- No Man’s Sky
- Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
That's an enjoyably eclectic list of titles, and there are some oldies and some newbies on there, as you might have noticed. One relatively common thread is that the developers who've implemented QSSR are largely from teams that have pushed the bar graphically – especially in the case of Insomniac and Remedy, the first two on the list.
Their games are already pretty bleeding-edge graphically, so it's no real shock to see them first in line to bring the feature out more widely.
The PlayStation blog post announcing these new updates has some impressive testimonials from the developers involved, too, in which they generally praise the way that QSSR can result in a stabler, less fuzzy image when playing.
What's slightly more ambiguous is exactly when each game will get its update. The blog post says the patches will roll out "in the coming weeks", and I'm very much hoping they come sooner, rather than later – although Spider-Man 2's is already live. After all, this time next week we'll all be sinking into a weekend of GTA 6, and it might not be the ideal time to dip back into a slightly sharper older game.
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Still, the addition of QSSR is a welcome break from what's otherwise been a dismal time for consumers in gaming. The PS5 might not be cheaper than it was at launch, despite years on the market, but at least this feature means that we can say it's better than it was at launch.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
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