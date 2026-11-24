This Evercade EXP-R retro gaming handheld deal is amazing, but should you spend more on the new Evercade Nexus instead?
As a retro gaming expert, I have some advice for those looking to buy an Evercade handheld this Black Friday
As a retro games enthusiast I have my fair share of handhelds. They come in all shapes and sizes (and capabilities) but the one thing that ties most of them together is the legality of the games they tend to ship with. It's dubious at best.
However, Evercade really bucks the trend. Its gaming system is completely legit, offering licensed games on cartridges, old school style. And there are several devices in its range you can choose from – including the Evercade EXP-R which is on sale this Black Friday.
The Evercade EXP-R is compatible with all Evercade cartridges and comes with a 4.3-inch 4:3 display perfect for retro gaming. You also get the Taito Arcade 1 cart in the box with classics like Space Invaders and Bubble Bobble.
There's just one thing to consider when looking at the EXP-R deal – the Evercade Nexus has only recently launched and, while almost double its predecessor's sale price, is quite the upgrade.
So it's worth knowing what the difference between them is before your purchase. Should you go for the great deal on the EXP-R or spend a fair bit more on its replacement, which is not in the Black Friday sales?
The Evercade Nexus has only just released and features a 5.89-inch 4:3 display. It also adds a second thumbstick that could come in handy further down the line.
Evercade EXP-R vs Evercade Nexus: what's the difference?
The biggest difference between the EXP-R and Nexus is the sheer size. Both handhelds are capable of playing the entire Evercade catalogue of cartridges, but the Nexus does so on a 5.89-inch IPS display, while the EXP-R's screen is smaller, at 4.3-inches.
The resolution on the Nexus is also fractionally higher, at 840 x 512 over 800 x 480.
Both can be played horizontally or flipped around for TATE mode to play vertical shoot-em-ups and the like. However, the Nexus also has an additional analogue thumbstick (on the right).
The larger model has also been redesigned for a better grip, with textured grips, and it has customisable RGB lighting. The battery life on the Nexus is a touch better, too (5 hours over 4 hours on average).
It's worth noting that while both come with different cartridges as part of the bundle, those games are also available to purchase separately.
Both handhelds feature Wi-Fi connectivity, with the Nexus supporting Wi-Fi 6 (dual-band). Both also use USB-C for charging.
Basically, the choice is difficult and while the Nexus is clearly the better model in many respects, it might be the current price disparity that'll make your mind up. Either way, you are getting into an excellent and ethical retro gaming ecosystem that I heartily recommend.
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Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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