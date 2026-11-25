I'm desperate to try this pro PS5 controller from Razer, and now it's even more enticing
Razer's Raiju V3 Pro looks fairly ace
Pro controllers are complicated beasts – it takes a lot of time spent gaming to realise or confirm that you want a more capable gamepad, and that's probably the point when you have to start reckoning with the cost. After all, a high-end pro controller generally costs multiples of a normal one.
That's certainly the case on PS5, where a DualSense can be had at a great price right now, thanks to Black Friday. If you're on the lookout for something upgraded, though, Razer has obliged with a terrific deal. It's slashed the price of the excellent-looking Raiju V3 Pro, its pro-grade PS5 and PC controller, by a welcome £24 here in the UK.
This controller will fit right in alongside your normal DualSense pads, but it offers a heap of upgrades, not least in the form of four back paddles that you can map to whatever buttons you please.
This is one of the few pro controllers I actually haven't tried – although I'm hoping to go hands-on with its upcoming Signature Edition, which pushes things even further with a lighter-weight design.
The standard Raiju V3 Pro looks like a brilliant bet for this money, though, bringing with it a familiar stick layout, but clickier buttons and triggers that can be adjusted for a shorter travel distance. That can make a big difference in games like Battlefield 6 or Call of Duty, if you care about twitch reactions.
It also has a really grippy finish, ideal if you get sweaty hands while playing, and there are even two further customisable buttons next to the shoulder buttons, giving you six in total to control as you like.
One more thing I like is that you still get the full touchpad – some other pads skip this or turn it into just a button, but having the functionality could be great in games that ask you to touch that pad for a map or other inputs.
All in all, it's quite the package, and while £156 is still plenty, it's a great price for these features – so if you're in the market for a pro controller, you might not need to look any further.
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Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
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