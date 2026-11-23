GTA 6 is here, and Lord knows we're all doing our level best to carve out time to play it amid busy lives and those little things called jobs. Still, unless you're already sat with the setups of all setups, there's a good chance that picking up the mega-game and starting to play it has made you realise your gaming accessories could use levelling up.

I've tested countless gaming headsets, expansion drives, controllers and more over the years, and it's given me a firm sense of the tweaks that you could make to improve your gaming setup for Grand Theft Auto 6. If you're interested in making your life easier and getting the best-of-the-best experience, read on for three top choices you could invest in right now.

Best of all, because it's Black Friday week now, you can save money on all three of my choices if you move quickly.

The best gaming headset on the market

Save £126 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite: was £599.99 now £473.99 at Amazon This headset pushed the barriers of acceptable pricing when it first came out, and it's still really pricey even with this deal – but it's also simply the best headset I've ever tested, which means there's no other recommendation that can quite match it.

Part of what makes the Nova Elite so special is the fact that it'll work with any device, and also with more than one device at the same time. When you're mainlining GTA, though, you're going to probably care more about its sheer sound quality. It's the best in the business, in my opinion, and the comfort levels are also superb.

If you do want to save some money and still get a brilliant experience, check out the Arctis Nova Pro Omni, which thankfully also has a Black Friday deal on Amazon. That means either one is a phenomenal choice right now.

More storage for your PS5

Save 15% Lexar EQ790 w/ Heatsink – 1TB: was £199 now £169 at Amazon This is a simple proposition – get more storage for your PS5 with this expandable SSD, which can slot right in under the console's cover. It's more expensive than it used to be thanks to the AI boom, but this modest saving still saves you some cash and makes it way easier to keep other games installed while enjoying all 212GB of GTA 6.

A pro controller to even the odds

Save £50 PlayStation DualSense Edge: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Amazon While GTA's latest entry looks like a masterpiece from the hours I've played, its controls can be pretty complicated. That means that getting extra buttons with the DualSense Edge could be a game-changer to make your life easier while running around in-game.

I'm loving the way it feels to move around in the world of Leonida, but it has to be said that the number of button presses Rockstar sometimes demands can be brutal on the fingers. I think it's rare that a game makes this great a case for a pro controller without having a multiplayer mode, to be honest.

The official option is probably the best one, in this case, although it obviously only makes sense if you're playing on PS5. If you're on Xbox, consider the recently launched Aeon Pro from SteelSeries, which has just scored a deep discount.