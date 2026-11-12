I ditched my Xbox Elite 2 controller for the 8BitDo Ultimate 3E for one very good reason – and I haven't looked back since
I've sworn by the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for years – but not any more
When it comes to playing games I'm very particular about my controllers – I tend to find and then stick with the one that serves each platform best. For the PlayStation 5 / PS5 Pro that's the DualSense Edge, for the Nintendo Switch 2 it's the 8BitDo Pro 3, and until very recently, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has been my go-to for Xbox Series X and PC. I even own two of them.
However, I've finally decided to move onto to something new – and that's because the 8BitDo Ultimate 3E Wireless Controller arrived.
There are several reasons why the Ultimate 3E ticks my boxes, which I'll come to, but there's one in particular that makes it my pro controller of choice for Xbox and PC gaming – it features TMR anti-drift, zero latency thumbsticks, and that's a shoo-in for me.
One of my biggest complaints with the Elite Series 2 is that its joysticks use traditional potentiometer technology, which can be prone to stick drift. I've never had an issue with my own controllers, but the possibility has always loomed large.
The 8BitDo Ultimate 3E uses the latest TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) sticks instead, with contactless magnetic fields replacing mechanical parts, thereby increasing precision and eliminating stick drift. They also feel more responsive in use.
There's also customisable RGB lighting underneath each stick that, while not a deal breaker, enhances the experience – especially when you have it set to chase mode. It then follows your movements visually.
Other big improvements over the Elite Series 2
The other enhancements that I particularly like include the customisable nature of the gamepad itself. Just about everything on it can be tweaked or swapped.
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That includes thumbsticks with different sized caps / stick lengths, a different, cross-shaped D-pad, and you even get an alternative ABXY button module in the box to swap to a Nintendo-style configuration.
The front of the controller clicks off to make it easy.
There are two assignable paddles on the rear, while the Hall Effect triggers can be locked to reduce travel. And there are two extra top mounted buttons, much like other 8BitDo controllers.
You can use the Ultimate 3E with Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, with the latter hooking up to an included USB-C dongle. This also fits into the base of the included magnetic charging dock, which doubles as a transmitter.
Many of these features can also be found on the standard 8BitDo Ultimate 3 controller (save the swappable elements). But what makes the 3E more special is the build quality – it's simply gorgeous and sturdy to use.
Beautifully built
I've been a fan of 8BitDo accessories for years (I use the Commodore 64-inspired Retro Mechanical Keyboard when testing PCs), but this is a step up in its design and feel. It's the same dimensions as the standard Ultimate 3, although the addition of metallic triggers and top buttons, plus a metallic D-pad adds a touch of class – and toughness.
There are non-slip rubberised grips too, that feel great in the hand. It basically feels "pro", as a pro controller should.
The controller is also Xbox certified, so it works with little to no latency when plugged into a USB port on your console. And there's the trademark Xbox button front and centre that works as you'd expect.
However, you can use the Ultimate 3E with PC, Android and Apple devices as well – iPhone and iPad. It will connect via Bluetooth, although you might also need to update the controller's firmware first.
I'll admit, I'm thoroughly enamoured by the 8BitDo Ultimate 3E – I never thought anything could best the Xbox Elite 2 (apart from, perhaps, an Elite 3) but it's managed to turn my head. And at £139.99 in the UK, $149.99 in the States, it undercuts the official Xbox rival too.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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