It's been a year of trends. From powered bookshelf speakers taking over traditional hi-fi. To foldables becoming an increasingly accepted norm. To open-ear earbuds becoming a mainstay from myriad brands.

Now, in tandem with the launch of its 18 Pro Max dual-screen flagship, Xiaomi is also joining the open-ear fray by introducing its Xiaomi Clip earbuds. They're set to take on the likes of Bose's Open Earbuds and Shokz OpenDots 2.

Each Clip earbud weighs a mere 5.5g, designed for ultra-lightweight comfort that won't tug on your earlobes when fitted. The " flexible shape-memory alloy bridge" is able to contort to satisfy different ear shapes.

Key to any such product, the Xiaomi Clip's design leaves your ear canal open, no earbud slotted within, so you can stay aware of your surroundings at all times. The earbuds use a triple-mic array and a bone-conduction mic to ensure you can hear your intended playback.

As is also the trend, Xiaomi has opted for a more jewellery-like and metallic finish, with the Sand Gold finish showcasing this in particular. There's also Pearl White, Graphite Black, and Frost Purple finishes to cater for many user tastes.

Sound is delivered via an 11mm dynamic driver, using a metal-coated diaphragm for rigidity to deliver deep bass in tandem with prominent mid- and high-end frequencies. There's even Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification.

A curved battery housing is designed to distribute pressure equally for comfort, yet is capacious enough to deliver 9 hours of playback per charge. The jewellery-like charging case can top this up when you're not wearing the Clip, with more than three full additional charges available.

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The sparkling finish might not make the Xiaomi Clip look like workout earbuds, but with an IP57 rating for dust- and water-resistance you'll have no qualms going out in the rain or breaking a sweat while wearing them.

You'll be able to buy the Xiaomi Clip for £129.99 here in the UK, from Xiaomi's own store. That keeps the pricing very competitive versus its key competition, marking it out as a solid option for 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max users in particular.