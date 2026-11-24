In Summary Nothing Ear (note) is a set of earbuds that will record calls and meetings.

The case will feature microphones, as will the earbuds.

AI will be used for transcription.

Nothing has been teasing a new product for the last couple of weeks, which it plans to launch on 8 December. However, as is the way with the British start-up "nothing" stays secret for long.

Indeed, while the company itself has largely kept details under wraps, we now have a very good idea of what to expect thanks to a prominent industry source.

Called Ear (note), the new Nothing device has been revealed via Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It will incorporate microphones that enable the earbuds to record calls, with AI able to transcribe those conversations.

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The case will also feature a talk button, allowing the user to record notes and conversations, while microphones will enable the recording of in-person meetings.

The idea is to be able to effectively note and record without having to reach for your phone, with everything controlled through one device.

The earbuds will reportedly support "various AI agents", with a voice control system developed by Nothing. All the recordings will be handled by an app on your phone, although the full scope of the features offered or the AI services are not revealed.

Nothing isn't the first to experiment with packing AI an recording service into a device: the Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro Max are a set of headphones with a smart display on the case with AI note taking.

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The £199.99 headphones set themselves up as an AI meeting recorder, but won't record calls, which is highlighted as a feature of the Nothing Ear (note). Other recording devices like the Plaud One remain popular.

Recording sound seems to be the next frontier for brands looking to enable AI services, including Apple adding a recording feature that uses AI into the Apple Watch, but that doesn't relieve any of the privacy concerns.

While the unwanted capture by smart glasses has seen them branded as "pervert glasses", having voice recordings that you can't consent to is likely to lead to a number of privacy questions.

While tech brands want to push AI services in every form, it's understandable that some people will want to go about their daily lives with having their images or voice captured by a third party, even if it's not for malicious purposes.

There's no price on the Nothing Ear (Note) yet, but a full reveal is expected on 8 December.