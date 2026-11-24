Nothing's new AI device revealed early – and it's not what we expected at all
This sounds like an interesting use of AI
Nothing has been teasing a new product for the last couple of weeks, which it plans to launch on 8 December. However, as is the way with the British start-up "nothing" stays secret for long.
Indeed, while the company itself has largely kept details under wraps, we now have a very good idea of what to expect thanks to a prominent industry source.
Called Ear (note), the new Nothing device has been revealed via Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It will incorporate microphones that enable the earbuds to record calls, with AI able to transcribe those conversations.
The case will also feature a talk button, allowing the user to record notes and conversations, while microphones will enable the recording of in-person meetings.
The idea is to be able to effectively note and record without having to reach for your phone, with everything controlled through one device.
The earbuds will reportedly support "various AI agents", with a voice control system developed by Nothing. All the recordings will be handled by an app on your phone, although the full scope of the features offered or the AI services are not revealed.
Nothing isn't the first to experiment with packing AI an recording service into a device: the Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro Max are a set of headphones with a smart display on the case with AI note taking.
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The £199.99 headphones set themselves up as an AI meeting recorder, but won't record calls, which is highlighted as a feature of the Nothing Ear (note). Other recording devices like the Plaud One remain popular.
Recording sound seems to be the next frontier for brands looking to enable AI services, including Apple adding a recording feature that uses AI into the Apple Watch, but that doesn't relieve any of the privacy concerns.
While the unwanted capture by smart glasses has seen them branded as "pervert glasses", having voice recordings that you can't consent to is likely to lead to a number of privacy questions.
While tech brands want to push AI services in every form, it's understandable that some people will want to go about their daily lives with having their images or voice captured by a third party, even if it's not for malicious purposes.
There's no price on the Nothing Ear (Note) yet, but a full reveal is expected on 8 December.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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