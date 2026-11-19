I originally planned to buy a Steam Machine to play PC games in my living room but the cost and performance did worry me a little – so I cancelled my pre-order and started looking further afield.

That's when the Acemagic M1A Pro+ caught my eye. It's actually built as a AI workstation, running on the AMD AI MAX + 395 CPU and with 128GB of RAM, but the dimensions are not far off the Steam Machine's while it has far more potential when it comes to gaming performance.

I've been using one for over a week now and can honestly say it's the most powerful mini PC I've ever experienced. For gaming and general PC functionality.

Now it's got a huge discount too – with £/$100s knocked off the UK and US prices on Acemagic's own website and Amazon.

US deal Save $600 Acemagic M1A Pro+: was $3,699 now $3,099 at acemagic.com Like the UK deal, Acemagic US is offering an additional discount for Black Friday, with an extra $200 off if you use the code M1APRO395 at checkout.

UK deal Save £700 Acemagic M1A Pro+: was £3,499 now £2,799 at acemagic.uk Built like a tank – hence its nickname – the M1A Pro+ is a powerhouse of a mini PC. It can handle 1440p gaming like it's nothing, with over 100fps on high settings. You get the additional £100 off if you use the code ACEM1ABF at checkout.

The Acemagic M1A Pro+ comes with the AMD AI MAX + 395 CPU plus Radeon 8060S graphics. Although this is an integrated GPU, it performs similarly to the GeForce RTX 4070 in performance terms, not least because you can assign a large amount of the 128GB of unified RAM as VRAM.

In practice, I've been getting over 100fps on the likes of Grand Theft Auto V: Enhanced Edition, even when using ray-tracing and high graphics settings. The same goes with Red Dead Redemption 2. I have used some FSR upscaling on quality mode to help it out.

I've yet to find any game it cannot play well at 1440p, including Cyberpunk 2077, while many less intensive titles happily run at 4K – even without upscaling.

I installed Steam OS on the machine I've been testing, to turn it into a direct Steam Machine alternative, but it comes with Windows 11 Pro from the box, which runs buttery smooth.

So if you're looking for a premium, luxury but super small form factor PC for gaming, AI model use, or content creation, this is a sure-fire winner.