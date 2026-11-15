This transparent digital camera is screen and fuss free, but at least it comes with a viewfinder

In Summary Its transparent frame doubles as a viewfinder, letting you compose shots with both eyes open.

A 16MP Sony sensor and 26mm-equivalent lens handle the photography, with images transferred by tapping a smartphone against the camera.

Its ShootProof system uses blockchain technology to verify that photos haven't been altered, with the limited First Edition due to launch in December.

I've seen some pretty unusual approaches to digital cameras, but this one takes the idea of a viewfinder quite literally. The HOA A1 is a new 16MP compact camera from South Korean brand Humans of Authenticity, and its transparent body is designed to let you look straight through the camera when composing a shot. There's no conventional rear screen to distract you, either.

Rather than using a traditional optical or electronic viewfinder, the A1 has an open frame that acts as a large viewing window. You're encouraged to look through it with both eyes open, keeping a clear view of your subject while positioning the camera.

The electronics are housed in the frame and central circular lens assembly, with a Sony 16MP autofocus sensor and a fixed 26mm-equivalent f/1.75 lens. It weighs 140g, and its battery is rated for up to eight hours on standby or 90 minutes of continuous shooting.

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There isn't a screen for reviewing your pictures, either. Instead, you can view them by tapping your smartphone against the back of the camera. HOA hasn't released sample images yet, so we'll have to wait a little longer to see what that sensor can produce.

(Image credit: HOA)

An anti-AI camera from an AI company

One of the most unusual features is ShootProof, a built-in photo authentication system. Every image gets a digital certificate, with a cryptographic fingerprint recorded on a public blockchain. The idea is to let people verify that a photograph hasn't been altered since it was taken, without requiring the photographer to reveal their identity.

It's worth stressing that this doesn't prove what's happening in a photograph is genuine – only that the image itself hasn't been changed after capture. There's also a Signature mode, which adds a handwritten signature to the corner of each photo.

HOA was created by Lutra, a company that develops enterprise AI tools. Its CEO says the camera was inspired by concerns about how AI-generated content could undermine trust in the images we share.

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When can you buy it?

The HOA A1 First Edition is due to launch on 21 December, with production limited to just 100 individually numbered cameras. It's priced at 360,000 South Korean won, or around $289 (approximately £220).

The transparent viewfinder is certainly different, but the bigger question is whether its combination of simple photography and built-in authenticity tools can find an audience in an increasingly AI-filled world.