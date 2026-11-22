In Summary The Lomo72 is a new half-frame 35mm film camera that squeezes up to 72 photographs onto a standard 36-exposure roll.

It features a multi-coated glass lens, built-in flash with coloured filters and multiple-exposure mode.

Available in black or silver, it costs £69, with UK deliveries expected in December.

If you've been tempted to get into film photography but put off by the cost of buying and developing film, Lomography has something that might appeal. The new Lomo72 is a half-frame 35mm film camera that lets you take up to 72 photographs on a standard 36-exposure roll.

That's twice as many shots for the same amount of film, ideal for anyone who likes the idea of shooting on film without constantly worrying about wasting exposures.

Half-frame cameras work by exposing just half the area of a conventional 35mm frame, measuring 17 x 24mm rather than the usual 36 x 24mm. This means two vertically oriented pictures fit into the space normally occupied by one photograph. You can also pair consecutive shots together to create diptychs, effectively turning two separate images into one wider composition.

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(Image credit: Lomography)

A glass lens and plenty of creative options

The Lomo72 takes things a step further with a 27mm multi-coated glass lens, a welcome upgrade over the plastic lenses found on many budget film cameras. It also has a metal-plated body, available in black or silver, for a more substantial feel.

There's a built-in flash with coloured gel filters, two-zone focusing for nearby or distant subjects, and a multiple-exposure mode for combining images. It also has a Bulb setting for longer exposures, alongside a tripod mount and cable-release connection.

There are limitations, naturally. The shutter speed is fixed at 1/100 second for standard shooting, so there's little control over exposure. The smaller half-frame negatives also mean you'll see more grain when enlarging photographs. But that's also part of the appeal of shooting on film in the first place.

A budget alternative to the Pentax 17

The obvious comparison is the Pentax 17, which helped bring half-frame film photography back into the spotlight. However, that camera costs considerably more, making Lomography's latest offering an interesting alternative for anyone who doesn't want to spend a fortune getting started.

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The Lomography Lomo72 is available to pre-order now for £69 in either black or silver, with UK deliveries expected before mid-December. Film isn't included, of course, but at least you'll get twice as many opportunities to use it.