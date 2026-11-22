In Summary Obsbot launched two new version of its autonomous auto-director cameras.

The Tail 2 Adv features a 21x optical zoom for longer distance recording

The Tail Air 2 features a 1-inch CMOS sensor for high quality imaging.

These tiny cameras can deliver better results than big broadcast rigs and can operate without a cameraman. Obsbot has unveiled the latest generation of its Tail cameras, the pinnacle of its video creation range.

Obsbot may be best known for compact webcams like the Tiny 2 and esports, but its AI tracking background has made it a leader in autonomous imaging solutions. Known in the business as PZTR cameras, they can Pan, Zoom, track, and Rotate – all controlled remotely or by using AI. This allows a single video producer to manage a multi-camera set-up from one console and create results that would otherwise take a full crew.

Obsbot Tail 2 Adv and Tail Air 2 revealed #obsbot #tail2adv #autonomousimaging - YouTube Watch On

The two new models fulfil different needs. The Tail 2 Adv is designed for capturing subjects from a distance, with its 21x optical zoom, while the Tail Air 2 is all about close-up performance, with a pro-quality 1-inch CMOS sensor and pro colour workflows.

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These cameras are designed for live video production and can operate as part of a full suite of cameras through a control room, or can work independently as single camera solutions. Both models feature battery power, allowing you to work remotely, and feature the latest AI tracking to keep your subject perfectly framed.

At the launch event, I spoke with Obsbot founder and CEO, Liu Bo, about the new devices, the wider line-up and the company’s ambitions in the video production space.

(Image credit: Obsbot)

Obsbot Tail 2 Adv

The Tail 2 Adv is an extension of the existing Tail 2 model, principally adding the ability to film in broadcast quality from a greater distance. The Tail 2 Adv has a 21x optical zoom and up to a 40x hybrid zoom, thanks to its 12-element optical construction.

The camera features a ½ inch CMOS sensor which can record 4K video at 60fps or 1080p at up to 120fps. For low light, it features dual native ISO and a variable aperture of f/1.8 to f/7 or f/3.8 to f/7 at full zoom.

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To provide accurate subject tracking with this level of zoom, the Tail 2 Adv has also upgraded its tracking abilities. The AI tracking 2.0 can track subjects at up to 240 metres and recognise over 200 object categories, plus more than 30 animal species. For single-person tracking, it stays on the target even when obscured or temporarily out of the frame, along with group tracking with a primary subject, face framing and auto zoom to maintain the crop as the subject moves towards or away from the camera.

Obsbot Tail 2 Adv (right) and Obsbot Tail (left) (Image credit: Future)

The three-axis gimbal allows for pan, tilt and roll functions on the Tail 2 Adv, with high-precision control. It also allows the camera to rotate for vertical shooting, without having to crop in on the image.

In terms of connections, the Tail 2 Adv can connect to a production desk or just a phone or tablet, using its dual-band WiFi 6 connection. It also offers an array of physical connections, including full-size HDMI, gigabit Ethernet, USB-C, 3.5mm microphone and line ports, and even an SD card slot with up to 1TB support.

There’s also pro colour management options, with Obsbot LOG and LUT formats, plus Timecode and PTP synchronisation. This allows the camera to be seamlessly integrated into a larger collection of cameras, or just to fine-tune the footage from a single unit.

“With our latest products, we are expanding an already robust OBSBOT portfolio to take more of the repetitive work out of production, so creators can spend more time on what matters most: their ideas and creativity,” said Bo “For the next decade and the longer term, we're working towards autonomous imaging systems – multiple cameras that can work together.”

(Image credit: Obsbot)

Obsbot Tail Air 2

While the Tail Air 2 is also designed for video production, it’s more about the detail than the zoom. This model is a big step up from the original Tail Air, as it now offers a 1-inch CMOS sensor with an effective 50MP resolution. This is capable of outputting 4K video at up to 60fps or 1080P at up to 120fps. It also has a 4x digital zoom, allowing you to crop in while retaining the quality.

Another big change with the Tail Air 2 is the ability to rotate the lens. In addition to pan, zoom and tilt, this new model adds the ability to roll by up to 150 degrees in either direction. This ensures a level horizon, even if mounted on an uneven surface, and allows for vertical shooting natively at 4K, without having to crop the image. It’s something offered by all other current Tail models, so it’s handy to have here too.

Like the Tail 2 Adv, the Air 2 now features the AI tracking 2.0 system, which can lock your focus onto your subject, whether that’s a person, animal or object. There is single-person tracking, group tracking and face-framing options to minimise any manual adjustment of focus. You can also employ the auto zoom to maintain framing as your subject moves.

Tail cameras on a series of rigs (Image credit: Future)

The Air 2 offers a wealth of options to connect to your production workflow, with WiFi 6 and Ethernet connectivity, a micro HDMI port, USB-C 3.5mm audio and an SD card slot. There’s also the ability to connect via Bluetooth and use the Obsbot Vox SE wireless microphone.

For colour grading, the Air 2 supports Obsbot’s 8-bit Log profile and custom LUT support.

I asked Liu Bo if the goal was for a camera that had both the large sensor of the Tail Air 2 and the optical zoom of the Tail 2 Adv, but due to the size this device would need to be, it’s not currently possible. “A one-inch sensor together with a 21x optical zoom is going to push the price much higher too,” said Bo. “But, to be frank with you, we’re working on it.

(Image credit: Obsbot)

Leading the professional market

While Obsbot’s consumer webcams are some of the best on the market, the company’s ambitions remain in the pro sector. Bo wants to establish Obsbot as a trusted name in the professional space, creating full production setups, from camera through to monitors and terminals.

Movement of the cameras is one area that was stressed in the presentation, and while the dollies and boom arms being used at the event were from third parties, I suspect we will see some of its own solutions in the coming years.

“It's impossible in a professional setting to keep a camera still from beginning to end,” says Bo. “So how to manage the movement in a way that supports high production is another thing we're working on right now.”

(Image credit: Future)

Perhaps more impressive than its new cameras are its assisted production tools that allow for the control of multiple cameras. The software works on a tablet, PC or through the Talent live streaming hub. In a demo during the presentation, Obsbot showed the system automatically switching between four cameras to stream a podcast. This didn’t just use voice tracking to switch, but panned out to a wider shot for reactions, just like a proper production.

Bo wouldn’t be drawn on the potential of them creating pro-sumer market products to rival the likes of DJI’s OSMO and Insta360’s video logging camera. However, I think it's a natural fit behind the miniature Tiny 3 webcam and the Tail Air 2 models.