In Summary The Kodak SlideTag is a tiny digital photo frame with Find My tracking.

You can load a picture on its E Ink screen.

It's priced at £35 / $35.99.

Sometimes tech throws up some interesting gadgets and the SlideTag keychain from Kodak looks like one such device. This keychain looks like a 35mm film slide, containing a 1.54-inch E Ink screen, so it can display a custom photo.

The little gadget has storage for 12 photos, meaning you can get some of your favourite snaps or special people onto it and then hang that off your keys or bag for a personal touch.

There are nine different designs, styled after the Kodachrome slide mount, with the display featuring six colours. That should be enough to give those images a retro vibe. It has a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels, which isn't bad for a 1.54-inch display.

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Priced at £35 / $35.99 each, it weighs 16.6g and comes with an IP54 rating. It supports Bluetooth 5.4 and offers real-time tracking, compatible with Apple Find My and Google Find Hub. There's a 75dB buzzer to help you locate it. So, it's not just a pretty picture - it's a practical tracker too.

(Image credit: Kodak)

It's powered by a regular CR32 cell and because the screen uses no power once the image is set, it should last for about 12 months – about the same as a Bluetooth tracker.

In the box you get the SlideTag digital display, a keychain, mini film strip, a collectable Slide Frame, poster and pocket book, while Kodak is offering these as blind box sale. That means you don't know what version you're getting, adding an element of collectability to it.

Personally, I'd be after the classic Kodak yellow versions, but there are all sorts of designs, including pink.

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(Image credit: Kodak)

To connect to the device you need to use the Kodak Memory Link app (iOS and Android), while the screen can also be used to show a QR code for a link of your choosing, your contact details, and a collection of other options.

It comes from the same company behind the Charmera, a tiny little retro camera that fits on a keychain, which was again sold as a blind box option with a full range of retro camera designs.

These are likely to be really popular, sold directly from Kodak or through Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.