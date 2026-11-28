In a past life I used to review cameras full-time for work. Then, as sales fell off a cliff with the rise of mobile phones, people stopped buying dedicated cameras quite so much.

But things are shifting back in the other direction. Youngsters are showing increased interest in anti-AI products, with compact cameras in particular seeing a massive uptick in demand as a result. Sales jumped 30% in 2025 and continue to rise this year.

One of my favourites, which I'd always call the go-to travel camera, is Panasonic's Lumix TZ range. The top-tier model, which is now at the TZ300 stage, is a great all-rounder with a bunch of desirable features that kick phone cameras to the dirt.

Save £300 Panasonic Lumix TZ300: was £869 now £569 at Amazon Currently there's a sizeable reduction in the TZ300's price, whether buying from Amazon or Park Cameras. The 35% discount is part of the November sales, so might go back up in price come December. Now is thjerefore the logical time to buy. It's actually even cheaper than its TZ200 predecessor, too, showing just how decent of a deal the current discount is.

There are a number of special features that I'll highlight here. Firstly it's the sensor size, secondly the optical zoom range, that give this compact camera real distinction.

The sensor is a 1-inch size, which is much larger than you'll find in a typical camera – and miles larger than what you'll find in almost any mobile phone (one or two handsets have ventured into this territory, but it's rare).

A larger sensor has a number of benefits: it can capture more light, delivering a stronger signal for it to process, which results in cleaner images and better low-light results, too. But it also helps enhance shallow depth of field, which is great for blurred-background portraits.

Then there's the zoom: this 15x optical will mechanically extend from its wide-angle 24mm equivalent all the way through to 360mm – which is great for capturing far-away subjects as if they're closer to you, filling the frame as a result.

Combine the two and you've got a great way to capture the world around you, without relying on a phone or socials. You can pair to a mobile to transmit shots, though, so you're never totally cut off if you don't want to be.