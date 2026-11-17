In Summary The FiiO DM11 is a fully-featured portable CD player.

It offers wired and wireless headphone connections.

It can also be used as an external DAC with your computer.

Retro music formats continue to gain popularity, and many of us who thought we'd put those CDs away for good are now dragging them out for another spin.

If you're one, FiiO might have just the solution for you, with the DM11 CD player that offers a lot more than just portable playback of your CDs.

This player has bone fide hi-fi credentials, supporting wired or wireless headphones, offering its on-board DAC for USB playback, while also supporting practical features like shock protection.

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The design comes with a clear lid, so the CD is the star of the show. You'll be able to see what disc you have inside, while the rounded body of the player escapes from the boxy designs that many others use.

(Image credit: FiiO)

It comes in an array of striking colours too, so it's not just a boring black gadget. It uses two 1,000mAh batteries, a custom design, but they are rechargeable to ensure that you never run out of juice.

The FiiO DM11 offers support for Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless headphones, but also offers 3.5mm and 4.4mm balanced headphones. There are built-in EQ presets to customise the sound to your preference.

Connect the DM11 to your laptop and you can use it as an external DAC, taking advantage of the onboard processing to give better results that a typical computer would. That's thanks to the Cirrus Logic chip, supporting up to 24-bit/96kHz audio.

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(Image credit: FiiO)

With so much tech on board, it shouldn't come as a surprise to discover that you can rip CDs to USB too, if you want to create an archive or backup copy, just by plugging a thumb drive in.

Coming in three colours, the FiiO DM11 is expected to cost $119 according to Notebookcheck.