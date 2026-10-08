Only the boldest vinyl enthusiasts need apply – Audio Technica's latest turntable is teal-y good

Quick summary Audio Technica has released a teal version of its popular AT-LP60XBT turntables, ideal for those who want to get into vinyl, but don't want boring black. This entry-level turntable is incredibly easy to use, supporting Bluetooth to get straight into the listening with any other hi-fi gear.

Audio Technica has a full range of turntables and just a quick glance at the selection reveals that they are dominated by one colour: black.

That serious hue is contrasted in some models with white, with the occasional wood veneer and of course the transparent AT-LPA2. But for most people looking for a turntable, the option is black.

Well now there's something with a little more pop, with the AT-LP60XBT coming in teal. The new addition stands in stark contrast to the sensible black or white options already available, and will help those looking to give their vinyl game a lift.

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The AT-LP60XBT is an entry-level turntable designed for wireless use, with the BT at the end of the name indicating that it offers Bluetooth so it can be connected to speakers or headphones wirelessly.

(Image credit: Audio Technica)

As such, there's a built-in preamp, with the idea being that the LP60XBT is as easy to use as possible - you just press the button to get it playing. It uses aptX to give a higher quality connection than standard SBC Bluetooth, so you'll get more out of your favourite records.

This makes it an incredibly easy turntable to get started with: you don't need an amp or particular speakers, you can just use whatever Bluetooth devices you already have, be that an soundbar, your headphones or travel speaker.

For those who don't want to use Bluetooth it supports RCA output, with the cable included. There's a hinged (removable) dust cover, aluminium platter, along with a replaceable stylus.

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(Image credit: Audio Technica)

As an entry-level device there isn't the option for upgrades here and the body is predominantly plastic, but that's not the point. The AT-LP60XBT is for those curious about vinyl, who want to have a go without investing in lots of additional hi-fi kit and fancy something that looks bright and inviting.

Audio Technica isn't the only brand that's doing this: we recently saw Majority launch colourful turntables for beginners and with Gen X currently living through its retro era, there's a chance that these colour options might just add interest where boring black would not.

The AT-LP60XBT is available now for £179.00 in teal, direct from Audio Technica.