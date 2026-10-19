For vinyl lovers with limited space, this ingenious compact system can easily upgrade your turntable

Quick Summary Andover Audio is launching in the UK through distributor Henley Audio, with two compact powered speaker systems designed for vinyl lovers. The SpinBase 2 costs £349, while the more powerful SpinBase MAX 2 is priced at £549.

If you love vinyl but don't have the space for a full hi-fi setup, this could be just the upgrade your turntable needs. Andover Audio has arrived in the UK, bringing its SpinBase 2 and SpinBase MAX 2 speaker systems with it, both designed to sit directly beneath your record player.

Instead of finding room for separate speakers, an amplifier and all the associated cabling, you get everything in one compact unit. Just add your turntable and you're ready to listen, making it a top option for bedrooms, home offices and smaller living spaces.

A smarter way to listen to vinyl

Both SpinBase systems use Andover's patented IsoGroove technology, designed to control vibration and prevent acoustic feedback when a turntable sits directly on top of the speakers. That's important when you're putting a record player and its sound system practically on top of one another.

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There's a built-in phono stage, too, so you can connect a compatible turntable directly without needing a separate preamp. Bluetooth and additional wired inputs also mean you can play music from other sources, giving the system a bit more flexibility than a dedicated record player speaker.

It's a decent idea for anyone who wants to upgrade their vinyl setup without turning the living room into a hi-fi showroom. And if you're starting from scratch, it removes much of the guesswork involved in choosing separate components that work well together.

SpinBase 2 vs SpinBase MAX 2

The standard SpinBase 2 is the smaller of the two, with 70W of amplification and a four-speaker array that delivers sound across a 270-degree spread. At just 83mm high, it's designed to tuck neatly beneath a turntable without dominating a desk or cabinet.

The SpinBase MAX 2 takes the same idea and gives it more muscle. It delivers 100W of amplification through a six-speaker, 270-degree array, with a larger cabinet and deeper bass response for listeners who want a fuller sound.

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Both models are designed to work with a wide range of turntables, while their wireless and wired connections make them useful beyond vinyl, too. The MAX 2 is the more substantial option, but the standard model looks like the good choice if keeping things compact is the priority.

How much do they cost?

The Andover Audio SpinBase 2 costs £349, while the SpinBase MAX 2 comes in at £549. Both are available now in limited quantities through Henley Audio's authorised UK retailers, with further stock expected ahead of Christmas.

Neither is the cheapest way to get sound from a record player, but the appeal is in having amplification, speakers and a phono stage together in a single, space-saving system.

If you want better sound from your vinyl collection without filling your home with separate hi-fi components, the SpinBase range is a clever alternative worth considering.