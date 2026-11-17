Five-star Sony vs Audio-Technica – which is the best Black Friday turntable deal to begin your vinyl journey?
Great discounts on the Sony PS-LX3BT and Audio-Technica LP60XUSB entry-level turntables will give you food for thought
Now is a great time to get into vinyl. The industry is booming with just about every major artist releasing their albums as physical records, there are thousands of places you can buy old and new LPs, and the Black Friday sales have started.
The latter means that it's cheaper than ever to get into the most tangible of music listening options. Some of the best entry-level decks are now available with big discounts – and that includes a five-star recommendation or two.
Indeed, if you're looking for a truly great record player for a truly great price, we can recommend two right off the bat. The only real decision to make is which one to choose?
The Sony PS-LX3BT is a no-brainer. Bluetooth-enabled so you can stream to a wireless speaker as well as connect it to a hi-fi system, it was awarded the full marks by our sister site/magazine, What Hi-Fi. It's an awesome beginner deck all round – especially with £50 off.
Then there's the Audio-Technica LP60XUSB – another highly-regarded entry-level player that's now even cheaper, at £119 on Richer Sounds.
This Sony deck is belt-driven and automated, which means the tone arm with move for you when you spin a record. It also supports aptX and aptX Adaptive lossless streaming, and includes a pre-amp so you can connect it straight to a pair of powered speakers.
Also automated, the Audio-Technica LP60XUSB can be connected to a PC or Mac to archive recordings as MP3 files. It too has a pre-amp built in to allow it to connect to a hi-fi or powered speaker setup.
As well as the price, the main difference between the two decks is Bluetooth support – the Sony has it, the Audio-Technica does not.
What's more, the Sony is capable of streaming in Qualcomm's aptX format to wireless speakers or headphones, allowing for near lossless playback.
In return though, if you want to archive your LPs and singles, the Audio-Technica can be connected to a computer via USB to convert tracks to MP3s.
Both are belt-driven, have automatic functionality and come in black. Personally, I'd opt for the Sony PS-LX3BT, as it performs at a higher level than its price point suggests, but it really depends on your budget. Either way, welcome to the wonderful world of vinyl.
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Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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