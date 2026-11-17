Now is a great time to get into vinyl. The industry is booming with just about every major artist releasing their albums as physical records, there are thousands of places you can buy old and new LPs, and the Black Friday sales have started.

The latter means that it's cheaper than ever to get into the most tangible of music listening options. Some of the best entry-level decks are now available with big discounts – and that includes a five-star recommendation or two.

Indeed, if you're looking for a truly great record player for a truly great price, we can recommend two right off the bat. The only real decision to make is which one to choose?

The Sony PS-LX3BT is a no-brainer. Bluetooth-enabled so you can stream to a wireless speaker as well as connect it to a hi-fi system, it was awarded the full marks by our sister site/magazine, What Hi-Fi. It's an awesome beginner deck all round – especially with £50 off.

Then there's the Audio-Technica LP60XUSB – another highly-regarded entry-level player that's now even cheaper, at £119 on Richer Sounds.

Save 20% Sony PS-LX3BT: was £249 now £199 at John Lewis This Sony deck is belt-driven and automated, which means the tone arm with move for you when you spin a record. It also supports aptX and aptX Adaptive lossless streaming, and includes a pre-amp so you can connect it straight to a pair of powered speakers.

Save 14% Audio-Technica LP60XUSB: was £139 now £119 at Richer Sounds Also automated, the Audio-Technica LP60XUSB can be connected to a PC or Mac to archive recordings as MP3 files. It too has a pre-amp built in to allow it to connect to a hi-fi or powered speaker setup.

As well as the price, the main difference between the two decks is Bluetooth support – the Sony has it, the Audio-Technica does not.

What's more, the Sony is capable of streaming in Qualcomm's aptX format to wireless speakers or headphones, allowing for near lossless playback.

In return though, if you want to archive your LPs and singles, the Audio-Technica can be connected to a computer via USB to convert tracks to MP3s.

Both are belt-driven, have automatic functionality and come in black. Personally, I'd opt for the Sony PS-LX3BT, as it performs at a higher level than its price point suggests, but it really depends on your budget. Either way, welcome to the wonderful world of vinyl.