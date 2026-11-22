It’s not even a ‘revival’ at this point. Vinyl is the music storage format that simply refuses to die, and has now happily coexisted alongside the mainstream (which means ‘music streaming services’, for the most part) for decades.

The reasons for this are numerous and not, I will admit, all to do with that ‘vinyl sound’. But once you get beyond the tactility of the format, its credentials when it comes to artwork and collecting, and the slightly self-conscious ‘hipster’ credentials, you always end up back with the way it sounds – and music just doesn’t sound any more convincing than when it’s heard via a record player.

That’s why there’s now a huge range of turntables available to you, at a similarly huge range of prices. These three, though, represent the very best of what can be achieved at a given price. So if you're looking to reinvest in your nostalgia, or upgrade on your current setup, there's an option for everyone here...

Editor's Picks

Rega Replay Check Amazon It looks like dominating the market for record players from a few hundred quid up to five figures wasn’t enough for Rega – it wanted to be a force down in the entry-level range too. And so without compromising any of its established ‘low mass, high rigidity’ design principles, it delivered the Replay. Here you'll find a plug-and-play turntable complete with a pre-fitted, pre-adjusted cartridge on the end of its high-quality tonearm, from one of the most credible and respected brands on the planet, at a price that makes it available to anyone who’s thinking of investigating what this whole vinyl fuss is about. If there are compromises anywhere, then they’re very difficult to spot, especially where the sound of the Replay – eloquent, fluent and loaded with detail – is concerned. It's great-looking, just as it is great-sounding, and a very sturdy entry point to your vinyl-playing enjoyment. Audio-Technica AT-LP7X $999 at Sweetwater $999 at Amazon $999 at Best Buy Black $999 at Nordstrom Black For a company that has such a long and track record of producing cartridges, it took Audio Technica a weirdly long time to start building complete record players – but now it’s started, it’s on a bit of a roll. The AT-LP7X is a well-made turntable, good-looking in a chunky sort of way, and really well-specified – as well as a pre-fitted AT-VM95E cartridge, it’s fitted with a phono stage for moving magnet and moving coil cartridges, so will be able to slot into any kind of system without any issues. And the way it sounds is almost a caricature of the vinyl ideal: it’s rhythmically expressive, carries plenty of momentum, and manages to unify even complex recordings into a singular and coherent whole. This is one serious piece of kit without the super-serious asking price some of its peers command. Rega Planar 6 RS Edition Check Amazon The fact that the Planar 6 is one of the best pound-for-pound turntables you can buy hasn’t stopped Rega attempting to make it even better. So in the RS version it’s upgraded the tonearm and it’s fitted a plinth that is somehow lighter and yet more rigid than the one the regular Planar 6 makes do with. It’s even wrapped that plinth in aluminium high-pressure laminate (although admittedly this is just for some visual pizzazz). It has also upgraded the bearing and the cartridge for a result that's a turntable closer to the (quite a lot more expensive) Planar 8 than the Planar 6 it’s based on – and the differences in sound quality are obvious. How articulate, balanced and musically convincing do you like it? It’s all here, and more besides, if your wallet can open wide enough...

Which is best – and why?

(Image credit: Rega)

Everyone is catered for here, from the vinyl newbie to the veteran who maybe thinks they’ve heard all they can hear from the ancient format.

If you’re a first-timer, or you want to introduce someone to the many and various charms of the vinyl listening experience, you can now begin your journey in the company of one of the most well-regarded brands around. Somehow Rega has failed to compromise its principles when developing the Replay and has served up a record player that will give any rival brand with a record player for a few hundred quid in its line-up the absolute fear. As a combination of convenience and performance it cannot be beaten at the price.



If you want to move up a rung or two without sacrificing any of that convenience, then the Audio Technica AT-LP7X is your next move. In fact, its on-board pre-amplification means it’s about as convenient as record players ever get – and when you add in the bomb-proof build quality and automatic speed-change feature, you’ll wonder why anyone ever complained about what a faff the vinyl format is. The fact that it sounds robust, easy-going and nicely detailed is the most important thing, of course, but there’s much more to the AT-LP7X than that.



When you’re spending authentically big money, though, it always comes back to Rega. The company seems tireless in its efforts to liberate even more performance from turntables that are already high-achievers – and the ‘RS’ version of the excellent Planar 6 is, sure enough, an improvement and an upgrade. Shop with pretty much any other turntable brand and this level of sound quality will cost you plenty more than Rega is asking for the Planar 6 RS – which is why you should spend your money here and nowhere else.