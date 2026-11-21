Want a shiny new CD player this Christmas? The 3 best – for all budgets
Spinning CDs is as much the future as it was the past
Not everyone’s 2026 bingo card featured the words “compact disc to re-emerge as a viable, popular and profitable music storage format”, but here we are, with CD players now hugely in demand.
More than 40 years since the shiny little discs were the height of modernity, the technology is being embraced by a generation (or two) that doesn’t want to spend money to rent and stream music, that knows the sound quality is stellar, and understands the days of CDs for pennies in charity shops are definitely numbered.
Of course, a collection of CDs is not much use without a CD player – but it hasn’t taken the audio industry long to catch up with the emerging trend, so now there are compelling options at every part of the market.
Here are three of the very best currently available, at a nice wide range of prices – including one from a company that never gave up on compact disc even in its darkest hours – which ought to make a lovely Christmas gift for yourself or a loved one.
Editor's Picks
Of course Fosi Audio has a dog in this fight – this is a company that has built its reputation on affordable digital audio products that comfortably outperform the asking price, after all.
The Merak may look like a portable player from back in the day, but in fact it’s strictly mains-powered – in every other respect, though, it’s everything you want it to be.
Solid build, great sound (particularly where detail retrieval is concerned), digital and analogue outputs for connection to any kind of system you like… it can even rip your CDs to USB storage.
It may not be the most intuitive where the user interface is concerned, but otherwise the Merak is everything you need from an affordable CD player.
Marantz never lost the faith – as far as it’s concerned, compact disc never went away – and now the company is perfectly placed to reap the benefits of the CD format’s newfound popularity.
The CD 70 is built like a tank, looks the business no matter if you go with the black or silver finish, and has a USB-A slot on the fascia so any music you have stored on a compatible drive can take advantage of the player’s excellent digital-to-analogue converter.
Best of all, the CD 70 sounds like the work of a company that’s always taken compact disc seriously – it has detail and clarity to spare, punches with taut determination at the bottom end, and creates a spacious-yet-focused stage for music to happen on.
Rely on NAD to stay focused and to do things properly. The C 589 may look like a bare-bones device, especially when you take the asking price into account – but if you’re after a compact disc player to last you until the next CD rival, don’t look any further.
A high-end ESS digital-to-analogue converter does the critical business, and the NAD can output a balanced signal via both its digital and analogue outputs – so it’s ready to slot into even the most high-end and/or esoteric systems.
Add in some proprietary (and defeatable) technologies designed to minimise timing errors and peak clipping, sound quality that’s straightforwardly excellent in every respect, and the C 589 might be the last CD player you’ll ever buy.
Which is best – and why?
It doesn’t matter the stage you’re at in your relationship with compact disc, one of these three players is going to be absolutely perfect for your needs.
If you’re exploring the format for the first time, or if you have a system that consists of, say, a modestly priced pair of powered or active speakers with analogue and/or digital inputs for external equipment, or if you’re pushed for space on your kitrack, or if you’re operating on a tight-ish budget, the the Fosi Audio Merak is the ideal solution. It has analogue and digital outputs, so will connect to pretty much any system without issue, and once it’s there it won’t fail to impress.
The Marantz CD 70 is the latest refinement of a product the company has doggedly persevered with even in compact disc’s darkest days – and now it’s the default choice for anyone who’s looking to upgrade from the entry-level product or replace a decent player that may have reached the end of the road. When it comes to a combination of specification, aesthetics, build quality and out-and-out sound quality, this may just be the best pound-for-pound solution on the market.
If you’re aiming a little higher, though, and if you have the system to exploit its many and various sonic talents, the C 589 is a triumphant return to the CD arena for NAD. By making sure the fundamentals are completely uncompromised, the company has delivered a high-performance machine that ends up justifying its price-tag in fine style. If you want to make an investment for the long term and buy a CD player that will survive any number of upgrades to the system around it, then buy this one.
Simon Lucas is a freelance technology journalist and consultant, with particular emphasis on the audio/video aspects of home entertainment. Before embracing the carefree life of the freelancer, he was editor of What Hi-Fi? magazine and website – since then, he's written for titles such as Wired, Metro, the Guardian and Stuff, among many others. Should he find himself with a spare moment, Simon likes nothing more than publishing and then quickly deleting tweets about the state of the nation (in general), the state of Aston Villa (in particular) and the state of his partner's cat.
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