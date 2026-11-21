Not everyone’s 2026 bingo card featured the words “compact disc to re-emerge as a viable, popular and profitable music storage format”, but here we are, with CD players now hugely in demand.

More than 40 years since the shiny little discs were the height of modernity, the technology is being embraced by a generation (or two) that doesn’t want to spend money to rent and stream music, that knows the sound quality is stellar, and understands the days of CDs for pennies in charity shops are definitely numbered.

Of course, a collection of CDs is not much use without a CD player – but it hasn’t taken the audio industry long to catch up with the emerging trend, so now there are compelling options at every part of the market.

Here are three of the very best currently available, at a nice wide range of prices – including one from a company that never gave up on compact disc even in its darkest hours – which ought to make a lovely Christmas gift for yourself or a loved one.

Editor's Picks

Which is best – and why?

(Image credit: Marantz)

It doesn’t matter the stage you’re at in your relationship with compact disc, one of these three players is going to be absolutely perfect for your needs.

If you’re exploring the format for the first time, or if you have a system that consists of, say, a modestly priced pair of powered or active speakers with analogue and/or digital inputs for external equipment, or if you’re pushed for space on your kitrack, or if you’re operating on a tight-ish budget, the the Fosi Audio Merak is the ideal solution. It has analogue and digital outputs, so will connect to pretty much any system without issue, and once it’s there it won’t fail to impress.

The Marantz CD 70 is the latest refinement of a product the company has doggedly persevered with even in compact disc’s darkest days – and now it’s the default choice for anyone who’s looking to upgrade from the entry-level product or replace a decent player that may have reached the end of the road. When it comes to a combination of specification, aesthetics, build quality and out-and-out sound quality, this may just be the best pound-for-pound solution on the market.

If you’re aiming a little higher, though, and if you have the system to exploit its many and various sonic talents, the C 589 is a triumphant return to the CD arena for NAD. By making sure the fundamentals are completely uncompromised, the company has delivered a high-performance machine that ends up justifying its price-tag in fine style. If you want to make an investment for the long term and buy a CD player that will survive any number of upgrades to the system around it, then buy this one.