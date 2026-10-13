Your Nothing Phone (3) just got the massive feature update you've been waiting for – here's how to check

Quick summary Nothing has confirmed that Nothing OS 5.0 is now rolling out to the Nothing Phone (3). A range of tweaks and new features come with the new software version, with additional phones to benefit in the coming months.

Nothing has confirmed that Nothing OS 5.0, based on Android 17, is now rolling-out. The update lands on the Nothing Phone (3) first, but there are a range of devices that will benefit from the new software soon.

We first got a glimpse of Nothing OS 5.0 when the beta was released in August and, true to form, Nothing has pushed the update according to its timeline. It should be noted that updates are staggered, so not everyone will get it on the same day.

Nothing OS 5.0 brings "best of Android 17" along with a host of new features for Nothing phone owners to enjoy.

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What's new in Nothing OS 5.0?

There's a detailed breakdown of the changes that Nothing OS 5.0 brings with it, but just as a recap there's a change to the overall design, with new icons, spacing, materials and motion. There's a new font – Geist – to lend character, while helping NOS5.0 feel different to other Android interfaces.

The settings and status bar have been tweaked for cleaner visuals, and there's more personalisation across the home screen, lock screen and widgets. That includes colours that adapt to your wallpaper for a sense of cohesion, and everything is wrapped up into a new theme, rather than just replacing the existing home screen.

There's increased transparency, the addition of a micrographics widget as well as a fun Collector widget, so you can drop something you've snapped onto your home screen easily and with style.

Now you get a Glyph app for better control over the Glyph interface, while there are updates to Essential AI tools too. Essential Apps can now be made through their own builder app, while there are updates to the Gallery and Camera too.

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Drawing on Android 17, there's the option to split the Quick Settings and notifications, although you can leave them combined if you prefer. Quick Share gets a QR code, remembering that this now works with iPhone users too.

Live updates will appear in the status bar from compatible apps – designed to give you at-a-glance information on where your taxi or food delivery is – and there are a whole lot more tweaks across the OS too.

When will my phone get Nothing OS 5.0?

Nothing doesn't offer hugely-long software support for its devices, so original Nothing Phone (1) owners won't get it. Here are the devices that will get the update and the date that's expected to happen:

Phone (3): Mid October

Phone (4a) Pro: Early November

Phone (4a): Early November

Phone (3a) Pro: Early November

Phone (3a): Early November

Phone (2a): Mid November

Phone (2a) Plus: Mid November

Phone (3a) Lite: Late December

Phone (4b): Mid January

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Mid January

To check if your device has an update, head into Settings > System > System updates. Then you can tap "check for update" to manually check. Normally, once the update is available, you'll get a notification alerting you.