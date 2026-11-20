This could be the foldable that knocks iPhone Duo for six – new Motorola Razr Flex images give us food for thought
Motorola could be onto a winner with the Razr Flex
Motorola is expected to launch a more compact folding phone to rival the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and iPhone Duo in the coming months. The Razr Flex has now been pictured in new renders giving us a fresh look at the new device.
Motorola already offers a large book-type folding phone, the Razr Fold, as well as a collection of flip phones in the Razr collection, but the Razr Flex will jump right on the latest trend.
Offering a more compact format of folding phone, the new images from SammyGuru show the Razr Flex in two colours, Pantone Dark Botanical Green and Pantone Coriander. Those translate into green and beige.
The green is said to be finished with a fabric-like back, while the beige has a stippled leather style. Anyone who has owned a Motorola phone in the past 5 year will know how well Motorola finishes its phones, and these colours and textures are exciting.
The new images come on the top of another recent image shared on Reddit.
The looks sit it somewhere between Samsung and Apple, with a softer design that Samsung offers. The Z Fold 8 is all about tight lines and industrial precision, while Apple has a more rounded frame.
But we can see that the cover display at least appears to be symmetrical (unlike the iPhone Duo), while there are two cameras on the rear and punchholes for the in-display cameras. It's said that there's a pair of 50-megapixel cameras on the rear.
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It's thought that the cover screen is about 5-inches, with a 6.9-inch folding internal display, which makes the Razr Flex more compact than its rivals - about half an inch smaller than the Samsung.
Some might find the cover screen just a little too small for practical daily use, but at the same time, that internal display might just be a little more usable with one hand once opened.
The Motorola Razr Flex is expected to undercut the Galaxy Z Fold 8, priced at around $1700 in the US. We're expecting to see a launch in January - this could go on to be one of the hottest phones of 2027.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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