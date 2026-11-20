In Summary The Motorola Razr Flex has been pictured in two colours.

The new folding phone is expected to be announced in January.

It should be cheaper and more compact than Samsung and Apple devices.

Motorola is expected to launch a more compact folding phone to rival the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and iPhone Duo in the coming months. The Razr Flex has now been pictured in new renders giving us a fresh look at the new device.

Motorola already offers a large book-type folding phone, the Razr Fold, as well as a collection of flip phones in the Razr collection, but the Razr Flex will jump right on the latest trend.

Offering a more compact format of folding phone, the new images from SammyGuru show the Razr Flex in two colours, Pantone Dark Botanical Green and Pantone Coriander. Those translate into green and beige.

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The green is said to be finished with a fabric-like back, while the beige has a stippled leather style. Anyone who has owned a Motorola phone in the past 5 year will know how well Motorola finishes its phones, and these colours and textures are exciting.

(Image credit: SammyGuru)

The new images come on the top of another recent image shared on Reddit.

The looks sit it somewhere between Samsung and Apple, with a softer design that Samsung offers. The Z Fold 8 is all about tight lines and industrial precision, while Apple has a more rounded frame.

But we can see that the cover display at least appears to be symmetrical (unlike the iPhone Duo), while there are two cameras on the rear and punchholes for the in-display cameras. It's said that there's a pair of 50-megapixel cameras on the rear.

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It's thought that the cover screen is about 5-inches, with a 6.9-inch folding internal display, which makes the Razr Flex more compact than its rivals - about half an inch smaller than the Samsung.

(Image credit: SammyGuru)

Some might find the cover screen just a little too small for practical daily use, but at the same time, that internal display might just be a little more usable with one hand once opened.

The Motorola Razr Flex is expected to undercut the Galaxy Z Fold 8, priced at around $1700 in the US. We're expecting to see a launch in January - this could go on to be one of the hottest phones of 2027.