Samsung Galaxy S27 twist revealed – mystery bezel-less display reportedly coming to one of Samsung's new flagship phones
This could make the Galaxy S27 much more exciting than originally thought
The bezels around the display of your phone are the latest battleground, with a new report suggesting that Samsung could use a display with an extremely thin bezel for a Galaxy S27 device.
Some brands use thick bezels to differentiate between a device's position. For example, the Pixel 10 Pro has much thinner bezels than the Pixel 10a, which are deliberately wide on the entry-level phone.
The drive for thinner bezels seems to come from China, where the Honor 600 notably had the world's thinnest bezels (0.98mm) when it launched in July 2026, with brands like Xiaomi and Vivo also pushing thinner bezels.
Which Samsung model will benefit isn't clear from the brief information that comes from Lanzuk on Naver (via 9to5Google). The details state that Samsung is considering "early adoption", so while narrow bezels are almost certainly in Samsung's future, it might be that a premium S27 device gets them first.
That would lead us to think that the Galaxy S27 Ultra – and possibly the S27 Pro – would be the most likely candidates. However, the source says that certainty is only around 50%, so at the moment, we just don't know if it's going to happen.
If nothing else, however, it's a nice twist in the tale. So far we've heard that Samsung is going to launch another premium tier device with its Pro model; we've heard that a new main camera will come to the Ultra; and we've seen a controversial design change.
Reducing the bezels around the display will give a premium lift and make sure that Samsung's phones remain competitive against rivals.
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We currently don't have a timeline for the launch, with Samsung expected to reveal its new version of the TriFold before we get to see any new Galaxy S models in 2027.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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