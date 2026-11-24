In Summary Samsung could introduce a Dynamic Island type feature.

It's thought to be an evolution of Now Bar.

It should give more immediate access to live notifications with easy switching.

Samsung is expected to launch a new version of One UI to power its Galaxy S27 family of phones and early versions have shown off some interesting additions, including a Dynamic Island type feature.

Samsung has been trying to bring immediacy to its user interface through the Now Bar. This is a system that sits on your lock screen giving you access to live activities, while also allowing you to access live notifications from the top of your phone when unlocked.

In One UI 9.5, it looks like Samsung is going to move this closer to a Dynamic Island type experience, changing the position and how you switch between activities, according to SamMobile.

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The new feature has been uncovered in software that's destined for the Galaxy S27, moving the notification to the front camera area, rather than off to the left as it currently is. SamMobile found examples of the torch and timer adopting this position, along with activity controls.

You'll be able to swipe left and right to switch between different live activities which makes it more like Dynamic Island.

Samsung appears to be working on a redesign of Live Notifications, moving towards a more Apple Dynamic Island-like experience. We discovered these changes in early Galaxy S27 series software, including a new feature called “Moment Effects.” These effects could make Live Notifications more interactive and visually engaging. One example found in the software reads: “Celebrate your favourite teams' scores and wins. Available for select sports supported by Google Sports.” It's still unclear exactly what these effects will look like or how they'll work. Nothing is confirmed yet, but it looks like Samsung could be planning to take Live Notifications quite a bit further with the Galaxy S27 series.November 20, 2026

Updating the Now Bar settings is something called "Moment effects". This allows you to download celebrations for your favourite sports team in selected sports. This will add special effects, presumably when someone scores.

This isn't totally new: Google already offers something similar through its existing pages. If you're a fan of a particular team, if you're on Google's page for a live match, there's a big animation when a goal is scored, for example.

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Samsung isn't the only smartphone manufacturer to try to replicate the Dynamic Island. Almost as soon as Apple had introduced the – which effectively hid and made a feature out of the over-sized front camera array introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Basically every Chinese brand has some take on Dynamic Island – Xiaomi, Oppo, Honor, Vivo, Huawei all have a similar device.

Samsung's approach with Now Bar means that live notifications are only a tap away, but it's not as obvious and immediate as Dynamic Island. While Samsung users might lament copying an Apple feature, if done right - with full third-party support – it could enhance the experience and reduce the times that the notifications shade needs to be opened.

There's still no launch date for the Galaxy S27 when we might see these new features, but they are expected to appear early in 2027.