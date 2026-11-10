Motorola Razr Flex confirmed – coming in 2027 to take on iPhone Duo and the Galaxy Z Fold 8

In Summary The Motorola Razr Flex could launch early in 2027.

It's expected to be a compact book-type folding phone.

Sub-flagship specs are expected to keep the price down.

Motorola has been teasing a new wider foldable design, looking to take the Razr family of folding phones in a slightly different direction.

Having shared sketches of a more compact book-type folding phone, Motorola has now revealed a lot more, including confirming the Razr Flex name.

Leaked via a support page (via 9to5Google), we also learn that this is planned for a 2027 launch. There’s no specific date, but seeing as the Razr Fold was unveiled at CES in January, it’s fair to guess that the Razr Flex might be revealed at CES 2027 in just a couple of months time.

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Other details about the device have been comprehensively leaked, suggesting it could come with a 4.97-inch cover screen and a 6.92-inch internal display.

That would make this a phone that’s more compact than existing models like the iPhone Duo or the Galaxy Z Fold 8. That could give the Moto Razr Flex a couple of advantages.

Being more compact would make it more pocketable, while it might also help bring the price down. It would be fair to expect Motorola to compete with Samsung on price and undercut Apple by a considerable margin.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Razr Flex could have a 4:3 internal display, so it’s not quite the wide version you might expect – instead it’s more of a compact foldable.

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It’s also said to be powered by the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, with 12GB RAM, which could again help to keep the price down, while it’s expected to have two cameras on the rear, both with 50-megapixel sensors.

Motorola seems to be approaching its phones with a little more ambition than previously. The new Motorola Signature 27 flagship pushes the brand into territory it has not been in for some time – and that might be to the Razr Flex’s benefit.

One of the things I found in the Signature 27 was software that was lighter on the bloat, with less intrusive AI than previous Moto AI devices. If the Razr Flex takes the same approach, it could be a really competitive device.