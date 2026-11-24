Honor has confirmed what we were very much hoping it would – that the flagship Magic9 Pro Max will indeed be coming to the UK, since it's been out for a little while now in China.

The high-end phone pushes forward on Honor's partnership with cinema legends Arri, delivering seemingly hugely impressive cinematic video when tuned the right way, and also has a heap of other flagship specs to boast about.

Now we know that it'll come out in the UK on 14 January next year, which means we still have a couple of months to wait before it's available on the street. It'll come in three colours: Shadow Black, Glacier Silver and Moss Green. I have to say, that green option really does look pretty fetching, in an era of orange and red iPhones.

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The big focus this time around is on the imaging technology Honor's using. It has a new chip in the phone, dubbed H1, which processes your video and photos for even quicker workflows, apparently. Honor says the phone's main shooter is a 200MP Ultra Night Main Camera, but it also has a 200MP Ultra Night Telephoto Camera – meaning a dual-200MP system at its core.

A 50MP Ultra-wide Camera rounds things out, and all of this comes to the fore in the Arri-curated section of the camera app that the phone adds. It gives you a huge amount of pro-grade controls, but also some custom Arri colour treatments so that you can get cinematic looks without even needing to do any work in post.

Finally, much like on recent iPhones, the 55MP selfie camera now uses a square sensor, so that you can swap framings without actually rotating the phone. That's always handy!

For the first time outside of China, Honor's also going to release a SmallRig kit to give the phone a more adaptable, modular shooting frame. Plus, it'll also sell Teleconverter G200 and G500 kits, adding impressive new zoom lenses to the phone (much like those we've tested from Oppo and Vivo recently).

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As a proper flagship, this will all be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, making for bleeding-edge performance if you need it. It'll also have a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED, along with IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance for really impressive durability.

Honor's also pushing forward with silicon-carbon batteries, and the Magic9 Pro Max will have a chunky 7030mAh capacity here in the UK, underlining that we're entering a period of real progress on battery size.