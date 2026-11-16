In Summary Xiaomi 18 Pro's rear screen will support custom gen AI widgets.

Support for Spotify, YouTube Music and Google Maps confirmed.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro series launches in Paris on 17 November.

Xiaomi introduced a back screen on the Xiaomi 17 Pro, but with the launch of its successor, we're going to see that back screen available globally – bringing with it some great new features.

We've already seen the Xiaomi 18 Pro and it's shaping up to be an impressive flagship phone, fusing the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 hardware with privacy display, and a camera that packs in a pair of 200-megapixel cameras alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide.

But the rear screen is something exciting. While recent flip phones have used the cover screen for some compact functions, the screen on the Xiaomi 18 Pro is going to offer a lot more – including generative AI widgets.

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That should mean that you can basically create whatever you like on the cover screen for a really customised experience. This is shown off by Xu Fei, chief marketing officer at Xiaomi, sharing the details on X.

Xu Fei shows off apps that can track your water intake, help brush up on a language you're learning, or to give you a checklist for your workouts.

Three simple descriptions became three Back Display GenAI Apps. Pick 1, 2, or 3. #Xiaomi18ProSeries #BackForMore #XiaomiLaunch https://t.co/l8cK1Ipu5DNovember 12, 2026

It looks like Xiaomi is going to let you describe what you want the app to do and then it will be created, rather like Google's Create My Widget feature which uses Gemini.

We'd already seen the rear display showing customised wallpapers and clocks, as well as previewing the camera and giving access to the calendar, but according to GSMArena, it will also support Google Maps, YouTube Music and Spotify.

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These apps could be immediately useful on the rear display, although it's arguable that a lockscreen widget is just as good – and whether you'd choose to use the back of your phone for no good reason remains to be seen.

The addition of gen AI widgets is interesting and will bring a level of customisability, but again, creating a widget that you can drop on the home screen or lock screen might be more useful.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro is due to launch on 17 November at an event in Paris. T3 will be there to bring you all the news as it happens.