In Summary The design of Samsung's next flagship phone is confirmed by a reliable leaker.

It matches previous leaks, with a raised camera section like the iPhone.

Fans are calling it out as a copycat design that looks cheap.

The leaked design for Samsung's next flagship phone appears to be verified, with one of the internet's top sources claiming it is "100% confirmed".

The design for the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra leaked in August 2026, instantly dividing opinion. With a big departure from Samsung's previous designs, it adopting a raised camera platform spanning the width of the phone.

The design adopts some of the iPhone 17 Pro's looks, which is a big part of the problem. While many brands draw inspiration from Apple, Samsung fans do not like it when the inspiration appears to be the iPhone.

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Now IceUniverse has shared an image of the confirmed design, with the raised camera platform still there.

There are a couple of changes from the first iteration that we saw, but it seems to confirm Samsung's plan to drop the 3x telephoto lens from the Ultra and just have a three-camera system instead.

100% confirmed, this is the final designNovember 16, 2026

As this is just a sketch it doesn't tell us too much about the design overall – with no hint at the colours it might come in – but there's plenty of detail around those lenses.

The comments make the community feelings clear: "Samsung finally perfected the 'budget Chinese clone that costs $1,200' look for the S27 Ultra", says one reply. While another says: "Got it early, for some reason it’s called a Vivo V80."

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The design is expected to be the same for the S27 Ultra and the S27 Pro, the latter model being a new addition to the line-up. The Galaxy S27 Pro is thought to have a smaller display, but sit below the Ultra and above the Plus model.

Originally, it was thought that the Galaxy S27 Pro would just drop S Pen support, but it also seems that it could use a slightly lower grade of hardware – Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 – while switching the 5x zoom for a 3x zoom instead.

That might make the S27 Pro less appealing than it originally seemed to be.

The new Samsung models are expected to launch early in 2027, but no date has been confirmed.