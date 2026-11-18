Wey aye, man – Google Gemini update brings UK regional flavour to its AI voices, including Geordie, Scouse and Brummie
Pick a voice that makes you feel at home
Google has confirmed that it is rolling out regional dialects for Gemini, which will bring 10 different versions of UK English into the app.
Those accents will include Geordie, Scouse and Welsh, as well as Scottish, Northern Irish and even Modern Received Pronunciation, if one wants Gemini to sound awfully posh.
It's part of a wider update that will expand the options with 66 new regional voices in total. It's supposed to make Gemini feel more natural, rather being an abstract robotic voice which, ultimately, is what we're used to from AI.
To select the regional dialect of your choice you just have to head into the settings in the Gemini app and you should find the options under "Gemini's voice".
However, at the time of writing, these options weren't available, so I wasn't able to test whether these accents sound authentic, or if they just sound like a bad impression.
Google says that each voice is "tuned for natural cadences and everyday clarity", rather than it being a heavy accent you might not understand. The aim is to make the experience more personal, so you feel like you're talking to a friend, rather than Google's AI.
The expansion of voices was first revealed in May 2026, alongside the introduction of Gemini Omni, Daily Brief, Gemini Spark and the MacOS app.
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Gemini has recently expanded its availability to the Apple CarPlay app, while also introducing the new Hydrogen model that's designed to be faster and more accurate to make sure that Gemini delivers the expected results.
Replacing Google Assistant, Gemini has found its way into just about all Google platforms, from phones to headphones, wearables and featuring heavily in the new Googlebook laptops.
Gemini offers a number of different features and models, allowing users to select the model that best works with how they use it, from quick free results with Flash, to higher quality results from Hydrogen and detailed work with Carbon and Argon.
Now you'll be able to get a more personalised result, just by switching the accent to something that's more familiar.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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