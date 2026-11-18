In Summary Google is rolling out regional accents in Gemini.

Up to 66 regional dialects are added, including 10 from the UK.

The aim is to make Gemini sound more personal.

Google has confirmed that it is rolling out regional dialects for Gemini, which will bring 10 different versions of UK English into the app.

Those accents will include Geordie, Scouse and Welsh, as well as Scottish, Northern Irish and even Modern Received Pronunciation, if one wants Gemini to sound awfully posh.

It's part of a wider update that will expand the options with 66 new regional voices in total. It's supposed to make Gemini feel more natural, rather being an abstract robotic voice which, ultimately, is what we're used to from AI.

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To select the regional dialect of your choice you just have to head into the settings in the Gemini app and you should find the options under "Gemini's voice".

However, at the time of writing, these options weren't available, so I wasn't able to test whether these accents sound authentic, or if they just sound like a bad impression.

Google says that each voice is "tuned for natural cadences and everyday clarity", rather than it being a heavy accent you might not understand. The aim is to make the experience more personal, so you feel like you're talking to a friend, rather than Google's AI.

The expansion of voices was first revealed in May 2026, alongside the introduction of Gemini Omni, Daily Brief, Gemini Spark and the MacOS app.

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Gemini has recently expanded its availability to the Apple CarPlay app, while also introducing the new Hydrogen model that's designed to be faster and more accurate to make sure that Gemini delivers the expected results.

Replacing Google Assistant, Gemini has found its way into just about all Google platforms, from phones to headphones, wearables and featuring heavily in the new Googlebook laptops.

Gemini offers a number of different features and models, allowing users to select the model that best works with how they use it, from quick free results with Flash, to higher quality results from Hydrogen and detailed work with Carbon and Argon.

Now you'll be able to get a more personalised result, just by switching the accent to something that's more familiar.