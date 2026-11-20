In Summary Nothing will launch a new product on 8 December.

The "AI device" is yet to be revealed, but won't have a screen.

It's the first step to reimagining how we interact with AI, claims the company.

Nothing founder Carl Pei recently teased a new device that won't feature a "new screen", nor was it possible to build as an app. So, what has his firm got up its sleeve?

While there's no confirmation on that, the company has informed T3 that all will be revealed on 8 December 2026 – a week after Black Friday.

All we know for now is that it will be an "AI device" and has been designed around "the context gap" – use cases for the AI systems we already have access to.

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The brand has also released a new teaser image, which looks a bit like a camera lens. Maybe the new device is an AI pin, a bit like the Plaud Note Pin or Meta's Muse Charm. Except this could also have a camera to peer at the outside world to add "context" to your requests and queries.

Nothing has also been rumoured to be working on its own smart glasses too, like the Ray-Ban Meta pairs. That could also be a possibility.

What it won't be is the Nothing Phone (4), although that could also see the firm switch more to an AI-centric operating system in future. Pei himself suggested a while back that he sees phones moving away from apps and more to agentic AI.

Either way, the Nothing AI device is an interesting prospect – not least as it's launching at a strange time for an industry that tends to avoid the holiday season for the announcement of new products. In the west, at least.

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Chinese phone manufacturers are known to get ahead of rivals by unveiling new handsets at the end of each year – but mainly for China only.

Still, considering Nothing's reluctance to keeping secrets, we're sure that we'll hear more about this new launch in the coming days. Expect a new tease or two, anyway.