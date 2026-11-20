Nothing's new device to launch 8 December, but what is it? It's not a phone, headphones or a speaker – we know that much
Nothing plans to reveal its "AI device" in a couple of weeks
Nothing founder Carl Pei recently teased a new device that won't feature a "new screen", nor was it possible to build as an app. So, what has his firm got up its sleeve?
While there's no confirmation on that, the company has informed T3 that all will be revealed on 8 December 2026 – a week after Black Friday.
All we know for now is that it will be an "AI device" and has been designed around "the context gap" – use cases for the AI systems we already have access to.
The brand has also released a new teaser image, which looks a bit like a camera lens. Maybe the new device is an AI pin, a bit like the Plaud Note Pin or Meta's Muse Charm. Except this could also have a camera to peer at the outside world to add "context" to your requests and queries.
Nothing has also been rumoured to be working on its own smart glasses too, like the Ray-Ban Meta pairs. That could also be a possibility.
What it won't be is the Nothing Phone (4), although that could also see the firm switch more to an AI-centric operating system in future. Pei himself suggested a while back that he sees phones moving away from apps and more to agentic AI.
Either way, the Nothing AI device is an interesting prospect – not least as it's launching at a strange time for an industry that tends to avoid the holiday season for the announcement of new products. In the west, at least.
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Chinese phone manufacturers are known to get ahead of rivals by unveiling new handsets at the end of each year – but mainly for China only.
Still, considering Nothing's reluctance to keeping secrets, we're sure that we'll hear more about this new launch in the coming days. Expect a new tease or two, anyway.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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