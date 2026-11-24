In Summary Meta's agentic AI service Muse is now available in the UK.

Muse can take actions on your behalf, like making bookings and buying things.

It's accessible in WhatsApp, in a browser or through Android or iOS apps.

Meta, the parent company behind Facebook, has announced that its agentic AI service, Muse, is now available in the UK.

An “agentic” AI is designed to act as an agent on your behalf, able to make decisions and take actions, including sending messages and making payments. Many see agentic AI as the next step in the AI journey, moving beyond simple question and answer chatbots to a service that actually gets things done.

Muse will be available through the app or directly in WhatsApp (also a Meta service), while the service is free to use.

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Muse runs on Meta's Muse Spark model, with the company saying that each "Muse" runs on its own virtual machine in the cloud, making it secure, as nothing else has access to your data.

Meta has partnered with a number of brands in the UK which highlights where the focus is for Muse. Those brands include Marks & Spencer, Currys, Trainline and easyJet, among others. Such partners and services are called Connectors, with the user choosing which Connectors their personal Muse will work with.

Muse wants to take over your shopping or booking your holiday for you, doing more than just answering questions – and that's what makes it agentic.

Meta says that the cloud service is private and that you remain in control, with human intervention needed before a big action is taken, like sending an email or buying something. Additionally, Meta says you can opt out of allowing Muse data to be used for the training of Meta’s AI models.

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Payments are powered by Stripe, while there’s support coming for PayPal. Shopify’s Shop Pay is also supported with the number of partner brands expected to expand over time.

Introducing Muse: your personal AI agent - YouTube Watch On

Meta is one of the first brands to have an agentic service available for consumers, looking to deliver on the promise that AI companies have long made – that AI will be able to do things for you. Given Meta’s scale, it’s likely to be hard to ignore.

Meta suggests that it can plan a dinner party, order the food and pay for it, or it can look at your saved Reels and create an itinerary for your next holiday – then place those bookings. It wants to take over the planning and thinking of everyday tasks for you.

In Meta’s announcement of the service there’s plenty of emphasis on privacy, security and control, but in order to use Muse you have to accept a lot of trust. Meta had previously announced the Muse Charm, a physical embodiment of the AI that's expected to act as a physical point of interaction.

Given the rocky track record of trust and privacy with big tech companies, some might approach Muse with caution.

Muse is available to anyone over the age of 18, and is available through muse.ai, Android and iOS apps.