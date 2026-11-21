Black Friday is on the way (frankly, it's already here), so now is a great time to start stockpiling those Christmas pressies, and hopefully save a few quid.

Need some inspo? Look no further than T3 magazine's really rather excellent Christmas Gadget Gift Guide. Carefully curated by the sort of people who obsess over tech, there's something for everyone inside, whether you're looking for a big gadget purchase to really blow someone away, or you just need a little something to top up that stocking filler.

And if that's not enough to tick off everything on your gift list, then look out for our Last Minute Gift Guide, landing here in the coming weeks.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Taken from issue #392 of T3 magazine. Get a subscription here.

Style

T3 2026 Christmas Gift Guide (Image credit: Future)

COLUMBIA AMAZE PUFF JACKET

The best way to get through the winter is undoubtedly with a powerfully warm, soft, and rain-repellent coat available in a large number of colours. Great for the street and equally optimal for a hike, given the built-in carry straps allow you to stash it on your back if the sun happens to emerge.

£215, columbiasportswear.co.uk

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CHASE & WONDER 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS ADVENT CALENDAR

A dodecad of glorious Britishmade, homegrown, hand-wrapped fragrances, candles and even luxury matches, all in a sturdy box. It's a beautiful thing full of beautiful things, and the refillable gold-finished ceramic candle could well stay with its recipient for a lifetime.

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£295, chaseandwonder.com

CASIO F-B100W-1A

The stone-cold classic F91-W, introduced in 1989 and the most-sold watch in the world, gets a decades-in-the-making upgrade, adding a touch of Bluetooth connectivity, live step-tracking and auto timesetting in the familiar resin-strapped body. For those who don't need an OLED on their wrist, and who'll appreciate the luxury of a two-year battery.

From £55, casio.com

GHD CASHMERE LIMITED EDITION DUET BLOWDRY GIFT SET

A damage-free way to get those locks from sopping wet to blow-dry fresh, in a limited-edition cashmere. Not really a hair dryer as you know it: GHD uses a heat exchanger to warm the plate on the Duet's barrel to the optimal temperature, then blows cool air over it.

£399, ghdhair.com

Phones

(Image credit: Future)

iPHONE 18 PRO MAX

Once again, Apple layers on a stack of tiny improvements that combine to make the latest iPhone a must-have, and a true Christmas winner. The new variable-aperture camera is an incredible feat, the dynamic island more clever, and in the Pro Max spin there is no more powerful phone on the market today.

From £1,299, apple.com

UGREEN MAGFLOW PRO MAGNETIC POWER BANK

Buying for a serious iPhone user? With this MagSafed onto the back of their phone they'll enjoy 25W Qi2 charging. It also does 45W through a cable, can charge three devices at once, and you can watch its liquid cooling in action through its fancy show-off window.

£110, ugreen.com

SANDISK CREATOR PHONE SSD

If someone you know can't stop doing it for the 'gram, this MagSafe-compatible SSD will give them the kind of extra storage and backup options they need. A terabyte or more of space means they can film their shenanigans in 4K ProRes without a second thought… a rare luxury indeed.

From £205, sandisk.com

MURENA FAIRPHONE GEN 6+

The Fairphone is an awesome idea, but Murena's take on it – which keeps the repairable, ethical handset design but strips out the Google bits from the mainline Fairphone so you're more in control of your data – might just be the better of the two versions. There's some sexy hardware design on display, too.

From £569, murena.com

Outdoor

(Image credit: Napoleon)

NAPOLEON APOLLO 22 SMOKER

Low and slow is the way to go for melt-in-the-mouth meaty morsels; what better excuse to hang around in the garden than poking around at a brisket being brought to perfection by smoke, indirect heat, and carefully controlled water vapour? Napoleon's stackable vertical smoker is a grillmaster's dream.

£425, napoleon.com

(Image credit: Zempire)

ZEMPIRE CHILL PILL V2

When you can pack down a pillow this small, there's no reason to rest your head on a sleeping bag cover stuffed with spare clothes. Generously proportioned, plenty soft, and thermally neutral so you're not resting your head on a sweaty beach ball, this is the inflatable travel pillow to beat all others.

£18, zempire.co.uk

(Image credit: Vango)

VANGO WHITBY AIR 400

Room enough for four in the blackout bedrooms (and a couple more, if they're willing to bunk down in the generous living area), standing height throughout, and not a pole to be seen – a tent that takes everything rubbish about camping and does away with it once and for all.

£550, vango.co.uk

(Image credit: Solostove)

SOLO STOVE BONFIRE 2.0

We love Solo's firepits, partly because they allow us to embrace our inner pyromaniac, but mostly because we can do so without coming inside stinking of smoke. Gloriously engineered, easy to empty and clean, and portable enough to sling in the back of the van for a little bougie warmth on a camping trip.

£250, solostove.com

(Image credit: Future)

PASSENGER FISHERMAN MERINO WOOL BEANIE

Braving the winter air doesn't have to mean frostbitten ears. A mix of merino wool, alpaca for softness and nylon for stretch, knitted into a classic ribbed maritime design that looks good on anyone and comes in plenty of colours, too.

£30, passenger-clothing.com

DJI LITO X1

Not only does this licence-skirting 249g drone take premium camera shots, but it's an absolute joy to fly for experienced operators and beginners alike. Active tracking keeps everything in shot, and DJI's next-level object avoidance algorithms should keep it in one piece past Boxing Day.

From £369, dji.com

SUNGOD FORTY2S

Still our favourite running glasses, for a whole raft of reasons. They're frameless for great airflow, they won't bounce around as you run, the lenses come in a host of colours, and you can get a photochromic version (which SunGod calls Iris) to help deal with things like forest trails.

£110, sungod.co

WACACO PRESTINA

Coffee on the move has to be simple: here, the cup is built right into the press, and there's no extra filter required. Chuck in some hot water and medium grounds, press, and you're on your way to caffeination. A fantastic stocking-filler for those who need a brew but won't sit still.

£27, wacaco.com

Retro

(Image credit: Future)

ROBERTS iSTREAM 3L

The essential kitchen radio gets a new lease of life, as Roberts has upped the processing power and improved startup times for the 3L without skimping on the glorious 1950s aesthetics. Whether you wash up to Spotify, FM, DAB+ or your favourite Colombian salsa station by internet radio, you're covered.

£200, robertsradio.com

MARSHALL STOCKWELL SPEAKER

That iconic Marshall styling gives this multi-directional speaker one heck of a look – and those infuriated by the modern obsession with touch controls and wireless connectivity will surely appreciate its beautiful, tactile knobs and the option of using its aux-in port. Retro look, modern sound.

£200, marshall.com

EVERCADE NEXUS

Evercade takes its retro gaming handhelds to premium town, now with enough processing power inside to handle officially licensed 3D games such as the included Banjo Kazooie / Tooie double pack – proper N64 games. The extensive 8- and 16-bit library hasn't been left out: stock up on a library of cartridges and go wild.

£170, evercade.co.uk

OM SYSTEM PEN

A veritable sleeper camera; styled to trace its legacy in the vintage Olympus line, simple enough for a beginner to use, but cramming in the 20.4MP Micro Four Thirds sensor and TruPic IX image processor from its much bigger mirrorless cousins. A pocket powerhouse for anyone with a photographic mind.

From £849, omsystem.com

Motion

(Image credit: Brompton)

BROMPTON X ANDWANDER G LINE

Brompton teams up with Japanese outdoor brand AndWander for a folder that's not just for the city. It's supposed to feel like a full-size bike, with 20-inch wheels, hydraulic brakes and eight speeds – while the AndWander touches make it extra special.

£2,999, brompton.com

(Image credit: Renault)

RENAULT 4 ELECTRIC

Difficult to fit under the tree, but if they're long overdue that EV upgrade this may well be the subcompact crossover that'll put a smile on their face. Range is 249 miles, it'll do 15-80% charging in half an hour, and has luggage space for days. Plus, if you want, it comes with a soft top.

From £23,445, renault.co.uk

(Image credit: Burstner)

BÜRSTNER HABITON HM 6.0

Give the gift of freedom with a camper made to be used. Plenty of room to sleep four, with immense storage space for all their stuff, and a sliding washroom so you actually have space to shower. All built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis. If it's good enough for all your Prime deliveries…

From £96,995, buerstner.com

(Image credit: Future)

MOUSTACHE LUNDI 27

A delightful e-bike perfect for the city, packing a smart Bosch Hub Line BDU30 motor, a huge 360Wh battery, and various bells-and-whistles options. Grab the launch edition (£2,699) if you can: it has all the extras built in, and comes in a snazzy blue colour you can't get otherwise.

From £2,299, moustachebikes.com

Luxury

(Image credit: Omega)

OMEGA SPEEDMASTER 38

You can keep your Pateks and Rolexes; for us, the buck stops with Omega. A luxury watch that's actually (in its context) reasonably priced, borrowing a few key design notes from the ultra-popular Moonwatch to create a clean and understated look despite packing in three complications.

From £5,500, omegawatches.com

(Image credit: Unknown)

INKPOSTER DUNA 40.5”

The first A1-sized colour e-paper art poster to hit the market gets its unique alcantara leather frame from legendary Italian coachbuilder Pininfarina, along with a host of shots and sketches from the company's history to display on your wall. It's also compatible with other digital art, of course: there's an app full of it.

£6,000, inkposter.com

(Image credit: Unknown)

LA MARZOCCO LINEA MINI

Bring the coffee shop home with a shrunk-down version of La Marzocco's commercial espresso machine. The Italian machinesmith, which will be celebrating its centenary next year, calls it ‘a tool for those who dream of crafting the perfect espresso'. We're certainly on board with that.

From £4,890, lamarzocco.com

(Image credit: Samsung)

SAMSUNG S99H 83-INCH 4K TV

They say you should invest the most in the things that come between yourself and the floor, but we'd also add your TV to that list. Stump up a not-inconsiderable amount of cash for Samsung's astonishing 83-inch Quantum Dot OLED monster, and you'll be in visual heaven every time you sit down on the sofa.

£6,099, samsung.com

(Image credit: Future)

DEVIALET PHANTOM ULTIMATE

What's new here is the Pulse Blue colourway, which is some kind of tie-in with F1 up-and-comer Isack Hadjar. The colour does not matter one bit, however: what matters is the sound – and next to its rivals, Devialet revs that engine to the red line. Buy two for stereo.

£1,550, devialet.com

DROPLET SCENT AMPLIFIER

The use of the term ‘amplifier' is intentional here, in two different ways: one, this is built to amplify the effect of diffused scent oils using pressurised air; and two, it's very much styled around old valve amps. It's beautiful, and it will leave your home smelling ultra-lux.

£80, thedropletco.co.uk

In a nod to Dunhill's motoring accessory heritage, these cufflinks place the company's bulldog mascot on your wrists. Made of silver with onyx inserts, they're a great gift for buttonfearing fans of sartorial style, and certain to be the catalyst of numerous conversations.

£600, dunhill.com

CAMPFIRE AUDIO CHIMERA

Campfire's wired IEMs don't look like the norm, and they don't sound like it either. A statement on the inside and out, with brass and carbon Damascus faceplates unique to every model, and a nine-driver audio package that includes Campfire's first ever dalliance with bone conduction.

£6,999, campfireaudio.com

Active

(Image credit: Garmin)

GARMIN FENIX 9

Garmin's catalogue of fitness-tracking metrics is second to none, and with a new AMOLED screen that doubles the brightness over the Fenix 8, you won't have trouble seeing your steps wherever you happen to be. Step up to Pro (from £949) for phone-free connectivity and a mostly everything-proof titanium case.

From £860, garmin.com

(Image credit: GoPro)

GOPRO MISSION 1 PRO ILS

What happens when GoPro bites the bullet and, er, goes pro? You get Micro Four Thirds compatibility on a weatherproof body, a sensor that can shoot in 8K60 with up to 14 stops of dynamic range, and the blessing of GoPro's well-worn action expertise in a box now capable of delivering much more.

£599 (body only), gopro.com

(Image credit: Merrell)

MERRELL MTL SPEEDARC PEAK

Merrell's flagship trail racer was five years and 13,000 miles in the making, but what the company has managed to do with the SpeedARC midsole – combining its FloatPro foam and base with visibile, flexible carbon fibre – feels no less revolutionary for it. For those who never leave the trails.

£260, merrell.com

(Image credit: Unknown)

COTOPAXI BATAC W24L BACKPACK – DEL DÍA

A true one-of-a-kind gift, because Cotopaxi's sustainable daypack patches together all kinds of fabric colours into a pattern that's different on every bag. And what a bag it is: stacks of room, plenty of strapping to keep it from weighing you down the wrong way, and nothing looks like it.

£80, uk.cotopaxi.com

(Image credit: Future)

AYACUCHO DUNARA 750ML INSULATED DRINKS BOTTLE

Hotness or coldness for 12 hours from a double-walled stainless steel bottle that'll go wherever you might take it. Ayacucho's styling is impeccable, and nobody will be disappointed to see this poking out of their stocking.

£15, snowandrock.com

GOOGLE FITBIT AIR

By taking the Fitbit back to its screenless roots, Google now offers a way to keep tracking those vital metrics without having to swap out your favourite non-smart watch. Just wear the low-profile band, day and night, and essentially forget about it as it only needs charging once a week.

£84.99, store.google.com

JBL ENDURANCE PEAK 4

Perfect to wrap up for someone who's just really sweaty, but extra good for those who get that way through hard work, since the Endurance Peak 4 are both waterproof and designed to thoroughly lock on to the ears without falling out. Beefy sound, with smart ambient ANC too.

£100, uk.jbl.com

NIKE X HYPERICE AIR ZOOM HYPERSLIDE

A serious run needs serious recovery, and Nike has teamed up with post-workout specialist Hyperice to create just that. Slip the ol' tootsies into these, and the removable Hyperslide pods provide heat and vibration over 15-minute recovery cycles to leave you ready for the next 5K.

£240, nike.com

Home living

(Image credit: ProCook)

PROCOOK STAND MIXER

A massive 1800W of motor power means this mixer can pull a solid dough, whip a mean cream, and whisk with the best of them. For the baking-obsessed gift recipient it's a great choice, particularly given the capacity of the massive six-litre bowl. And what home doesn't need one of those?

£249, procook.co.uk

(Image credit: Unknown)

EUFY ROBOT VACUUM OMNI E35

The last-gen E25 robovac managed an excellent 20,000Pa suction. This new model can manage a dust-destroying 35,000Pa. It ups its AI object detection to more than 280 things which may have been discarded on the floor, extends its mop coverage to hit the edges, then empties, cleans, and even dries itself back at its dock.

£999, eufy.com

(Image credit: Ninja)

NINJA CRISPI MICROWAVE, AIR FRYER & OVEN

Three things in one for the person with a tiny kitchen and big culinary ambitions, or just someone who'd like to try the innovative switch between microwave and air fryer that Ninja excitedly calls FusionCrisp. You can fit a full chicken in this thing, because it doesn't need to use a turntable. Clever!

£360, sharkninja.co.uk

(Image credit: Shark)

SHARK BLASTBOSS

Honestly, we included this cleaning tool primarily because of its excellent name, but you'd be surprised how often a 190mph burst of air can come in handy, perhaps for dusting the car or the tumble drier filter. Add the BlastBroom to tidy up debris-covered patios, or use the precision nozzle to finally free all those crumbs from your keyboard.

£130, sharkninja.co.uk

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(Image credit: Future)

JURA E10 (2026, ONYX GREY)

Straight from Portugal comes an absolutely gorgeous compact bean-to-cup coffee machine that produces a hot brew, does cold brew extraction with high-pressure pulses of water, pulls off light brews at low temperature, and sweet-foams milk for a total of 36 potential drinks.

£1,425, uk.jura.com

FUJITA KINZOKU JIU FRYING PAN

Dubbed ‘masterpiece cookware' by its creator, the JIU looks down from a lofty pedestal. And it deserves to. Beautiful in its simplicity, it's both a fantastic frying pan and, thanks to its detachable handle, a super-hot serving dish all at the same time. And what a thing to be given.

£52, japaneseknifecompany.com

GROOV-E SMART WI-FI PET FEEDER

An ideal gift for your favourite small pet? Every cat (or non-destructive dog) will love being fed up to ten times a day, and you can set a personalised meal call in order to induce a Pavlovian response to kibble. It uses battery and mains, so they'll get a meal if the power's out.

£69.99, groov-e.co.uk

SMEG BREAKFAST SET

Nothing transforms a kitchen like new brown goods, and nobody does countertop appliances like Smeg. The new moonlight colour works with any kitchen, and while this '50s-styled pair might seem like a boring practical present, it'll be appreciated every morning (and every cuppa).

£320, shop.smeguk.com

Media lovers

(Image credit: Ruark)

RUARK R1S SMART RADIO – TERRACOTTA (40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION)

Available in a gorgeous terracotta finish to celebrate Ruark's 40th anniversary, the company's signature small radio looks unassuming but sounds sweet enough to make a convert out of anyone. Great for broadcast sounds, but it comes into its own streaming online audio.

£319, ruarkaudio.com

(Image credit: Kanto)

KANTO AUDIO TUK (2ND GEN) AND TUK GRAND

That empty spot on their bookshelves? It's waiting for some powered speakers that sound like they look: out of this world. The Tuk and larger Tuk Grand make an easy upgrade for a TV thanks to their extensive input selection, and they'll hook up to a sub if you want to really show off to the neighbours.

From £699.99, kantoaudio.com

(Image credit: Anker)

SOUNDCORE NEBULA X1S

At the serious end of the Nebula line sits this absolute beast of a projector. It's liquid-cooled to stay quiet even while pumping out 6,000 ANSI lumen 4K images from its triple-laser setup, and is so bright you can feasibly use it in daylight. It'll project an image as large as 300 inches from corner to corner.

£2,999, soundcore.com

(Image credit: Samsung)

SAMSUNG S85H OLED TV (2026)

Samsung's entry-level OLED set might still be a spendy upgrade over the multitude of bargain-basement LED rivals, but it's worth every extra penny. Solid picture processing, incredible contrast (that's a given), and four HDMI 2.1 ports along with VRR, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium support make this the ultimate gamer TV.

From £1,399, samsung.com

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(Image credit: Future)

AUDIO PRO C5 MKII W

It may look like someone's squashed a koala, but you can't deny the power of Audio Pro's Swedish-born portable speaker. In limited-edition acidic yellow, it's even more of a statement maker. The perfect gift even if they've already got one, because it's multiroom compatible.

£299, uk.audiopro.com

MAJORITY FITZWILLIAM CD AMP

The CD never died, and the wheel of time has turned enough that it's very much back in fashion. Give it something fancy to spin in with Majority's solid combination player and 200W Class D amp. Just add any old passive speakers, and let the sounds of the '90s flood back.

£230, majorityaudio.com

LOEWE LEO

Loewe's first over-ears offer some real luxury treatment for your head and ears alike. The 50mm drivers make for absolutely delicious sound, while actual rotary controls and leather padding make these a comfortable wear. High end audio for the high-end individual in your life.

£1,299, loewe.tv

PRO-JECT E1.2 BT TURNTABLE

The vinyl enthusiast will love this for its flexibility – it can transmit your records via Bluetooth 5.4 straight to wireless speakers or headphones. The newcomer will love its simplicity – tracking and anti-skate comes pre-set from the factory, so it's a plug-and-play way to get into the groove.

£399, project-audio.com

Hard to buy for

(Image credit: Unknown)

NEUROSONIC HARMONIA

Slot this under a mattress or beneath a sofa cushion, select one of its built in programmes, and enjoy a sound massage from its specially-designed low-frequency vibrations. A weird choice, maybe, but it just might work – we'd certainly love to be given the gift of rumbly relaxation.

£2,790, neurosonictech.com

(Image credit: Telepathic instruments)

TELEPATHIC INSTRUMENTS ORCHID ORC-1

Kevin Parker (the man behind psych-rock standout Tame Impala) has invented this ultra-cool compact chord generator, and it's fair to say that most of the work of making music is done if you happen to have one beneath your fingers. Stocks are limited, but it's worth the effort to get one.

£549, telepathicinstruments.com

(Image credit: Ninja)

NINJA SLUSHI TWIST

We're not going to say this is a practical kitchen counter addition, or even one that will be used every day. Because it's neither. But surely everybody likes creatively concocting cold slushy things, especially in the winter, and when you can make two of them and mix them together… well, that can't be anything but awesome.

£419.99, sharkninja.co.uk

(Image credit: Apple)

APPLE MACBOOK NEO

Very much a ‘well, duh' gift suggestion, we know, but we can't think of anyone who wouldn't appreciate a MacBook. Leaning on a lower-end A-series processor (from the iPhone 16) doesn't hurt the performance of the Neo that much over its M-series cousins – this is the best affordable laptop there is.

From £699, apple.com

(Image credit: Future)

FRANK GREEN CERAMIC BOTTLE

With a stain- and odour-resistant ceramic lining, this bottle is a notch above other boring drinks vessels, and the fact that you can have it custom-monogrammed really pushes it up the great gift ladder. Of course, if the recipient's name is Frank Green, you can save on customisation fees.

£35, uk.frankgreen.com

JBL BANDBOX SOLO

Take any music you like, run it through the BandBox, and its dedicated stem separation AI allows you to silence the bits you don't want. Maybe that's the vocals, or the lead guitar. Plug in an instrument or microphone, and you can jam along to the resulting track. It's basically karaoke made cool for the 2020s.

£199.99, uk.jbl.com

ACTIVO BR01

A lovely tactile Bluetooth remote control here, suitable for connecting to up to three devices at once – including, perhaps, that awkward media PC you've got hooked up to the living room TV but have to keep a keyboard around for. Plenty of controls, plus a hugely satisfying knurled aluminium volume wheel. Just a really nice thing.

£49, activostyle.co.uk

PACKARD BELL DOTCOMBO

Packard Bell returns, no longer a beige-box PC manufacturer but as a purveyor of neat gadgets. Take this spiffy wireless keyboard and mouse pair, perfect for cool teenagers and aging typewriter-rememberers alike, and available in your choice of one of four violently bold colours.

£90, packardbell.com

Big and small kids

(Image credit: ROBOSEN)

ROBOSEN TOY STORY 30TH ANNIVERSARY COLLECTOR'S SET

Robosen's robot smarts unite with Pixar characters for a toy set that really comes to life, with movement, voice lines and even (in the case of Lotso) smells. Just be careful – it's a toy, but one to be gentle with if you don't want Woody's arm to come off.

£199.99, uk.robosen.com

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(Image credit: NEX)

NEX PLAYGROUND

It's a bit out of left-field, particularly given that Microsoft originally launched the Kinect some 16 years ago, but a motion-only games console could be just the thing for younger ones that need to be kept moving. Five games are bundled in, and if you want access to 60 more, the Play Pass starts at £7 per month.

£269, nexplayground.com

(Image credit: Mattel)

UNO SHOW 'EM NO MERCY EXTREME

The latest of Mattel's ever-expanding line of Uno variants features a big red button which may or may not hurl a bunch of cards across the room, in the style of your uncle on boxing day. ‘Savage rules,' they call it. There's nothing wrong with classic Uno, but it's fun to mix things up.

£19.99, smythstoys.com

(Image credit: Lego)

LEGO ICONS JAGUAR E-TYPE

Quite how Lego has managed to so closely capture the essence of the classic E-Type in ABS plastic is something of an engineering miracle in itself. Lego is the universal gift: something to do, something to look at, and the decently complex build of the Jag offers the best of both.

£129.99, lego.com

(Image credit: Future)

JELLYCAT AMUSEABLES PERTA SNOW BOOT

There's a reason Jellycat has fostered such a reputation: its cuddlies are soft, cute and built to be hugged. Grab something season-appropriate like Perta to leave under the tree, then bring it out every year as a new decoration tradition.

£50, jellycat.com

POLAROID GO GEN 3

You get actual analogue Polaroid instant action here, as opposed to the digital-to-print process of many modern instant cameras, in the most compact photo-printing body there's ever been. Your kids will love it, but it's a good bet that you won't love the cost of all the replacement film they'll need.

£80, polaroid.com

ACER PREDATOR ATLAS 8

A proper Windows 11 handheld, with a hi-res, eight-inch, 120Hz screen and, crucially, the guts to give it the graphics it deserves in the form of an Intel Arc G3. Perhaps one for the big kids given the price, but however old they are this is just the thing to keep them quiet.

From £999.99, acer.com

ATONEMO NTS RADIO PLAYER

We feature this not necessarily for the NTS Radio portion of it (though the music discovery platform is cool in itself) but for the design, which feels like old Braun gear brought screaming into 2026. Give someone a new favourite artist, and a great way to hear them.

£129, atonemo.com