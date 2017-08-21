The HTC Vive has been reduced to £599, meaning there's never been a better time to get into whole-room VR

Starting today, Vive will be available for £599 in the UK, so if you've been deliberating buying an HTC Vive due to the cost, now's the time to get right on it.

All new HTC Vive packs come with a free trial to Viveport Subscription, where consumers can choose up to 5 titles per month to experience, and copies of many of the most popular pieces of VR content today, including Google's Tilt Brush, Everest VR, and Richie's Plank Experience.

Our T3 Awards 2016 Gadget of the Year, Vive offers room-scale VR from a single package and HTC says this version of Vive will be "in market for the foreseeable future" - in other words, it isn't going to be replaced by a better version any time soon. As well as the headset, the box includes two base stations and two motion controllers.

According to Steam statis, HTC Vive has a 60% share of access to the Steam platform among high-end VR headsets, a rise of 20% over the last 12 months.

