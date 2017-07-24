T3 Quick Hit: HTC debuts its own Amazon Alexa app

Get Alexa on your HTC phone plus Yale lock your door with Alexa, too

By

It was only last week that Amazon finally made its voice assistant Alexa available on smartphones via a new app, and now HTC has launched its own take.

The new HTC Alexa app is designed for HTC's top line handsets including the new HTC U11. And, with the HTC U11's Edge Sense feature to boot, you can even squeeze your phone to invoke Alexa. What a world, eh?

The HTC U11 is available now in blue, white, black, silver, and red. Check out our latest HTC U11 deals: 

And there's more Alexa news, too! 

On the subject of Alexa, Yale has signed a partnership with Amazon to bring the smart voice control power to Keyfree Connected and Keyless Connected Smart Locks when used in conjunction with Samsung SmartThings.

Voice commands such as, “Alexa, is my lock locked?” or “Alexa, lock my lock” will trigger automatic responses and/or actions from Amazon Alexa. However, for security purposes the lock will not unlock via voice commands. So pretty cool, but you'll have to unlock it by hand.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.