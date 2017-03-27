Samsung Galaxy Note 7 to return from beyond the grave

Samsung has confirmed that it is to refurbish and re-enter select Galaxy Note 7 devices on to the market. The news, which was announced via Samsung's official website, reveals that some Galaxy Note 7 devices are to be sold as refurbished phones or rental devices as part of its wider clean-up operation. Speaking on the reintroduction of the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung said that:

"First, devices shall be considered to be used as refurbished phones or rental phones where applicable. Regarding the Galaxy Note 7 devices as refurbished phones or rental phones, applicability is dependent upon consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand. The markets and release dates will be determined accordingly."

Samsung also outline in the statement how they plan to salvage components for reuse, such as semiconductors and camera modules, and extract metals using environmentally friendly methods.

The news, which comes on the eve of the Samsung Galaxy S8 being officially revealed, with the phone being announced tomorrow on March 28. Pre-orders for the S8 are also due to open on April 7, with the phone launching globally on April 21.