OnePlus 6 launch: watch the live stream right here today at 5pm BST

OnePlus is set to unveil its OnePlus 6 flagship smartphone at a sold out London event today, May 16, but you can still get in.
We say get in, you can get involved at least. There will be a live stream that means you can see all the action, live, as it happens.
The event itself will kick-off at 17:00 BST (12pm ET, 9am ET), and you can watch the live feed below.
The OnePlus 6 is expected to be the company’s most expensive smartphone yet at around the £500 mark. That is not a bad thing though as that’s still a bargain if the expected high-end specs prove to be a reality. In fact this could offer specs to undercut the £999 iPhone X and £869 Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.
The OnePlus 6 is expected to come sporting a mighty 6.28-inch OLED display complete with notch, yes, like the iPhone X. Inside will be the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU, yes like the US Samsung Galaxy S9. The OnePlus S6 should also come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage onboard.
The One Plus 6 is expected to sport a flagship killing dual camera with 16MP and 20MP sensors for optical zoom, DSLR style background blur and 960 FPS super slow motion video.
Other specs expected include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, rear placed fingerprint sensor, glass build and 3,450 mAh battery with Dash Charge 2.0.