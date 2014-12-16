Is Apple making a smaller iPhone 6?

Were you disappointed that Apple didn't offer the opportunity to buy an iPhone 6 that was the size of the iPhone 5S?

Well you may be in luck next year, as reports are suggesting that Apple may offer an iPhone 5S-sized iPhone 6 (or possibly even iPhone 6S) alongside its larger siblings.

Despite launching the new iPhone models this year Apple has continued to see high sales of its 4-inch iPhone 5, iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C smartphones. That has led the company to realise there is still a lot of demand for smaller smartphones, according to rumours coming out of MobileWorldLive.

Apple launched its latest handsets at the end of September. Sales of both models has broken records for the American gadget company.

There is, of course, a chance that continued strong sales of its iPhone 5, iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C smartphones could be due to the lower price, rather than the smaller screen size.

According to the report, the 4 inch iPhone 6S would feature the same technology as the larger models such as NFC for Apple Pay and Touch ID.

Similes and suggested that the phone could make its debut as early as next year alongside the Apple Watch. Apple's first smartwatch is due to launch early in 2015, although the company hasn't yet announced in exactly you'll be able get your hands on it.

We will keep our is to the ground and bring you any news on a smaller iPhone 6 as and when it emerges.

