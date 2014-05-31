iPhone 6 leak shows plastic coated rear shell

Apple's iPhone 6 has been cropping up online in a series of leaks recently with the latest photo revealing the purported rear shell of the 4.7-inch version.

Australian website MacFixit originally posted the photo of the iPhone 6 rear shell in a green protective coating.

Although on further analysis, you can see that the metal underneath is either silver or gold, which matches up with previous rumours that have suggested those variants.

The photo above is said to be the the 4.7-inch version of the iPhone 6, whilst Apple also plans to release a larger 5.5-inch version that has the same design.

The shell looks to support other leaks and descriptions that have reportedly come from somewhere in Apple's supply chain, such as curved sides like the iPhone 5c.

Apple is obviously keeping all details under wraps for the meantime whilst it builds anticipation for its latest flagship phone, although that hasn't stopped leaks coming from all directions.

The company's Worldwide Developer Conference is next week although it's doubtful that anything iPhone 6-related will crop up – instead Apple will likely be revealing the iWatch instead.

The iPhone 6 is expected to be announced in September, Apple's usual release slot for its phones.

Via: MacFixIt