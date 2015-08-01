Google Glass 2: Coming to an office near you?

We already know that Google Glass 2 is in development, but judging by a new report that's hit the web, the next version of Google's hi-tech headset could be here sooner than we thought.

Google Glass 2 is already being trialled and tested, according to The Wall Street Journal. The sequel to the original Google Glass – which is reportedly being aimed in industries such as health care, manufacturing and energy – is already said to be in the hands of several businesses.

Specifically, a number of surgeons and field workers are apparently rocking the wearable computer, testing its ability in real-life situations. Using Google Glass in the workplace makes far more sense than out on the streets, as it can bypass many of the issues consumers had with the original – particularly privacy concerns sparked by its non-stop camera.

However, funnily enough, the report also claims Google wants to eventually release a consumer version too. Second time lucky, ay Google? It will be interesting to see if Google can capture the public's attention this time around. A new design and improved features will be a good start.

WSJ's sources say that Google Glass 2, rather than being a full pair of specs, features "a button-and-hinge system to attach it to different glasses." The report also repeats previous rumours we've heard about a faster Intel processor and a beefier battery.

Google Glass 2 is also set to feature a "longer, thinner" display, able to be "moved vertically as well as horizontally," as well as being more rugged and water proof. Until we get confirmation, though, be sure to take these claims with a pinch of salt.

