Apple itself leaks iPhone 8 and iPhone X RAM, tipping AR super skills

The Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X have all had their RAM details leaked, allegedly from the company itself. And yes, the iPhone Edition name is gone in favour of the iPhone X, again.

The 5.8-inch OLED iPhone X and 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus should come with 3GB of RAM while the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 is expected to top out at 2GB of RAM.

The leak comes from a source that appears to be within Apple. The iOS 11 golden master has apparently given away access to stored materials that were online but at a long web address only certain employees knew about. Now that this has been outed more people are digging out details on the iPhone 8 ahead of its expected reveal this Tuesday.

This RAM leak also lines up with claims by reliable KGI securities analyst Ming-Ci Kuo who also said the larger two devices would get 3GB of RAM while the smaller iPhone 8 would get 2GB. Kuo also pointed out that the DRAM transfer speed would be faster in the three new iPhone 8 models than the iPhone 7 by up to 15 percent so it can handle AR tasks.

Other rumours suggest the iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus will both come with dual cameras that allow augmented reality use.

Expect to find out everything about the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X (or will it be iPhone Edition?) at Apple’s keynote event this Tuesday.

