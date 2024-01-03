Upgrade your Nintendo Switch to 1TB for cheaper, with this official microSD card deal

The Zelda 1TB microSD card for Nintendo Switch is now more affordable

Nintendo Switch microSD card deal
(Image credit: SanDisk / Erik McLean (Unsplash))
By Rik Henderson
published

The Nintendo Switch is an amazing games console, but even the OLED model suffers from one specific issue – the on-board storage is just not big enough. You can barely fit a couple of major games on the console itself.

Thankfully, there's a microSD card slot on all Switch variants, including the Switch Lite, so you can expand the storage capacity and, with SanDisk making Nintendo-licensed cards, you can do so in style too.

The largest on offer is a 1TB card that is proudly adorned with the Hyrule Crest from the Legend of Zelda series. That will be enough to host around 100 games without having to delete and reinstall them, and it's available with a healthy 13% off on Amazon right now.

SanDisk 1TB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch: was £159.99, now £139.20 at Amazon
If you want to ensure compatibility with your Nintendo Switch, the officially-licensed microSD card from SanDisk is guaranteed to work.

Why choose the Zelda 1TB microSD card from SanDisk

There are plenty of microSD cards on the market, but not all of them are compatible with Nintendo Switch. Some aren't particularly stable, so aren't recommended, while others don't have fast enough transfer speeds to make them effective.

That's why SanDisk has a range of officially-licensed cards. As well as featuring graphics from popular Nintendo games, they are each guaranteed to work with all Nintendo Switch models.

Nintendo allows cards up to microSDXC to work in its Switch consoles, with data transfer speeds of 60 - 95 MB/s. They also must be UHS-I compatible.

The official SanDisk 1TB microSD card meets those requirements (it supports transfer speeds of up to 100 MB/s, in fact). It also comes with a lifetime guarantee so will be replaced if it develops an issue – we always recommend backing up your save games to the cloud, though.

If you're not particularly bothered about the official logo though, SanDisk also has some non-branded alternatives that should work just as well. You might want to check them out too.

