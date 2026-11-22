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Best physical media player deals LIVE: CD players, turntables, 4K Blu-ray players – best Black Friday picks
Cut-price deals on sought-after physical media players
There's no doubt that 2026 has seen a huge surge in physical media interest. Whether that's for music via CD players or vinyl turntables, or for home cinema enthusiasts wanting physical 4K Blu-ray discs for the best viewing experience.
Fortunately, it's also been a great year for companies releasing the kit to cater for all those interests, meaning there are lots of options. It's also a bumper Black Friday year, with most retailers jumping early on the chance to upsell their sales.
Which is precisely what this live blog is all about: highlighting the best physical media players throughout the sales here in the UK, flagging those CD players, turntables, 4K Blu-ray players and more – so you can nab a best-buy in time for Christmas.
Whether it's for yourself or for someone else as a gift, we'll be highlighting our top 3 picks in the section below, with a live blog following that – worth bookmarking for those music and movie discs that we also spot on sale, plus speaker systems and more that will support your new investment.
Biggest Black Friday sales
- Amazon Black Friday deals (up to 65% off Amazon devices)
- Currys Black Friday sale (up to 40% off 1000s of deals)
- Argos Black Friday sale (up to 50% discounted)
Editor's Picks
Sony's 2025 player is a much-raved-about 5-star option if you're looking for a well-priced spinner for those 4K Blu-ray movies. This is a rare discount, cutting the price back to an even more desirable level.
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What's great about Pro-Ject's turntable is that its Bluetooth feature means you can wirelessly connect to any compatible speaker you may own – a Sonos, say – without the need for umpteen separates (but you can go down that route too, of course, if preferred).
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It would be unkind to call Cambridge's Evo One a mere 'CD player'. It is that, but so much more – thanks to a fully amplified integrated system and full streaming platform. This all-in-one is a great way to enjoy your CDs and far more besides – and Black Friday has seen a rare discount.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
The best 4K Blu-ray player on the market
Panasonic makes the best and most consistent 4K Blu-ray players on the market, and now they've finally got some discounts – including this welcome £50 chop off the price of the DP-UB820, by far the most widely recommended player on the market. What an opportunity!
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A high-end treat
4K Blu-ray players are an increased rarity, especially high-end ones. With Oppo now out of the market, the very best-of-best that you can currently buy is made by Panasonic – in its UB9000 player.
This is usually north of four-figures, but Sevenoaks Sound & Vision has cut a chunky £200 from its usual asking price as part of the Black Friday sales. That's enough cash off to buy a dozen UHD discs for your collection!
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Steelbooks galore!
It's not a player, but those looking for some great collectibles will want to check out this swathe of options at HMV – you can get two Steelbook collector's edition UHD Blu-rays for £40, which basically means you get one half-price. Given how in-demand these can be, and how pricey they are, that's not to be sniffed at.
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Price drop alert!
This fun little number from Fosi Audio featured earlier in our live blog – but has just seen another price cut, taking it to just £118 at Richer Sounds. Now that's a deal.
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Another sub-£100 bargain
Another turntable entry that sits firmly in the 'gifting' category, Victrola's belt-drive offering comes in black, as pictured, or a fetching walnut alternative if that's more to your tastes.
The big winner here, however, is that this is an all-in-one system, stereo speakers included behind that fabric covering, so you needn't purchase anything additional to enjoy your record collection.
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Portable looks, hi-fi abilities
It may look like a portable player from back in the day, but in fact this is strictly mains-powered – and in every respect it’s everything you want it to be at this price point.
A solid build, great sound quality, digital and analogue outputs for connection to any kind of system you like, it can even rip your CDs to USB storage.
It may not be the most intuitive where the user interface is concerned, but otherwise the Merak is everything you need from an affordable CD player.
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A big-name brand turntable for under £100
There's a massive discount on this big-name turntable, which is ideal for beginners integrating into a hi-fi system.
While you don't get Bluetooth connectivity, there's a built-in phono equaliser so you can wire up to speakers with ease.
It's an automated system, too, so at the press of a button the stylus will set itself over your record for immediate playback.
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Verified owners love this all-in-one
Technics is a renowned high-end audio brand – and verified owners love this all-in-one system with CD player, as based on Amazon's 4.9-star rating from 36 contributors.
There's almost a quarter cut from its price in this early deal, meaning this all-in-one has never been cheaper before.
So what do you get for your money? The CD player, of course, plus DAB radio, USB playback, Bluetooth and Chromecast, should you also want to dabble in streaming.
There's a 2.1 stereo system here, too, with dual tweeter-and-woofer speakers complemented by a 12cm subwoofer that's built into the chassis. That saves the need for any other separates or setup faff.
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A great entry-level turntable
If you're looking for something entry-level, then Audio-Technica's belt-drive turntable is an ideal option – and it's fot a pre-Black Friday price cut too.
The switchable phono pre-amp is what's important here, as this means you can switch it to drive your speakers without a separate amp being necessary, helping to keep costs down.
It's a smart-looking number, considering the cost, with a dust cover included in the box – an essential to keep that platter pristine for playing those cherished records.
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The latest and greatest disc to get
Okay, this is a break from the deals – but it's one for any fan of physical media to know about. The Odyssey arrives on 4K tomorrow, and having watched it, we're confident in recommending it as a wild home video experience. It's in stock at HMV, whereas Amazon has longer lead times on delivery.
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Sony's best mid-level turntable?
Along with the fancier LX5BT further down in today's live coverage, Sony has also slashed £100 off its more mid-range turntable, the LX3BT. In fact, this is a better deal going by percentages alone, so if you're looking for a great-value option, it's surely a top choice.
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Entry-level UHD playback
We're huge 4K Blu-ray evangelists at T3, unsurprisingly, but we know that a good player can be quite pricey most of the time. This welcome £49 saving on a Panasonic entry-level player solves that issue, and it's one of the cheapest 4K players you'll see available any time this year.
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A beautiful high-end turntable
Currys went earlier than almost any other retailer in the UK when it came to launching its Black Friday sale this year, and it already has some excellent savings if you want to build up a record collection.
Sony only launched this new record player this year, so to already see it with £100 off is quite a rarity – and it's a brilliant player, too. It has Bluetooth for the convenience of wireless playback, as well as the traditional connections for wired speakers. That simple, pure design is the cherry on top.
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The best of both worlds?
Can't quite decide whether CD or vinyl is your focus? How about Philips' Fidelio FT1, which integrates a disc player below the record player's top. You can even pair it with FT3 speakers, per our review, for an affordable hi-fi system that's a great price – especially with this discount at Amazon.
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Spin me right round
I had a heads up about this before the deal dropped – but there's a caveat, as stock is limited and appears to be delayed, so you'll need to wait until 'late November' for shipping.
Still, it's a big cut on one of Cambridge Audio's fine turntables, and you'd still be able to obtain it in advance of the Christmas holiday period.
So if you've been hesitating on getting a Bluetooth turntable for your setup, here's your chance – you can even buy it in a variety of colours, should this black one not be to your taste.
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