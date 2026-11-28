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No Monkeying around! (Image credit: Apple TV+) Here's yet another excuse to sign up to Apple TV. Vince Vaughn's brilliant comedy, Bad Monkey, is set to return for its second season on 2 December – mere days away! I've no doubt it'll be a hoot, just like the first season. Apple TV: was £9.99 now £4.99 at Apple

Sweet viewing (Image credit: Sky Studios) Last week also happened to see the launch of Sweetpea season 2 on Sky – a dark yet curiously comedic show – which you can also access on NOW. If you only want the Entertainment package, plus Boost for Full HD visuals, then the current offer puts it at £4.99 per month. Well worth it to tune into this gem, starring Ella Purnell. NOW Entertainment + FHD Boost: was £13.99 , now £4.99 for 6 months

Knockout Dazn deals DAZN Boxing: was £25.99 now £9.99 at DAZN

If you're into boxing, then Dazn's pay-per-view portal is the way to do it. It's usually £25.99 per month, but you get the first month for just £9.99 as part of this deal. DAZN NFL Weekly: was £16.99 now 99p at DAZN

If you're an American Football fan, then NFL games are in season right now – and a weekly pass has a massive 94% discount in this sale! It only lasts for your first week, but it's a great trail test.

Brit brilliance (Image credit: World Productions / BBC) Remember BritBox? That standalone service was folded into ITVX Premium, which you can still sign up for to avoid ads – but it's typically £5.99 per month. Not for Black Friday, though, with the service being cut down to just £1.75 per month for your first two months.

Dig deep SILO Season 4 Official Teaser Trailer (2027) - YouTube Watch On One of my favourite shows of the last few years has been Silo – and the third season, which closed out earlier this year, lays way to the fourth, which is coming in July 2027. You can catch the first triplet of seasons right now on Apple TV, of course, and if you're into sci-fi then it's a worthwhile adventure. It's a great adaptation, albeit different from the books' source material, that will keep you guessing throughout. Apple TV: was £9.99 now £4.99 at Apple

Pottering about this Christmas? HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE Official Trailer (2026) - YouTube Watch On HBO Max's biggest play is releasing its Harry Potter reboot on Christmas Day, 25 December, this year – and it's shaping up to be the most expensive series in history. Will it pay off? There's a clear fan demand for the show. But early trailers were widely panned. And let's not forget that there's also an anti-Potter movement due to the books' author. HBO Max: was £5.99 now £2.99 at HBO

Did someone say Apple TV for FREE? (Image credit: Apple TV) I wrote about this the other day, as there's a lucrative – but rather high-threshold – way to obtain Apple TV for free in the UK. It involves having a Barclays account. But not any old account, rather a Barclays Premier account – which requires either a large ongoing income stream or a sizable investment pot. Still, for those who can work the system, why not, eh? Adding Apple TV to your life for no cash whatsoever will only make you richer, after all...

There is a Netflix Black Friday discount after all... (Image credit: Netflix) It just happens to be on the Netflix Shop. So if you're shopping for merch then you're in luck – as the site-wide 30% discount is a very welcome promotion indeed. To claim, simply enter the code 'BFCM' at the checkout stage to benefit from lower pricing. It runs until the 1 December, so you've got all weekend to browse...

Times are tough right now, so subscribing to all your favourites is, quite frankly, not feasible for everyone. Given the conundrum of 'to which streaming service should I subscribe?' I've got a few of thoughts: 1. Netflix isn't going anywhere. Therefore it's not worth always being enrolled in the service, which happens to also be the most expensive of the lot. Granted, it has lots of content – but its exclusives haven't been breaking through quite so well of late.

Therefore it's not worth always being enrolled in the service, which happens to also be the most expensive of the lot. Granted, it has lots of content – but its exclusives haven't been breaking through quite so well of late. 2. Paramount+ has MobLand . And MobLand rules supreme! I found it more enthralling than Guy Ritchie's other series, Netflix's The Gentlemen, which was also superb – but you can get 2 months of Paramount+ for under £6 total right now. So it's my pick for the here and now – even if you cancel later and return thereafter.

And MobLand rules supreme! I found it more enthralling than Guy Ritchie's other series, Netflix's The Gentlemen, which was also superb – but you can get 2 months of Paramount+ for under £6 total right now. So it's my pick for the here and now – even if you cancel later and return thereafter. 3. Apple TV is so consistent. Big-budget movies, like F1. Big-budget series, like Pluribus. Commitment to its exclusive series, too, such as Silo set to run through until its final season without interruption – its cancellations are few and far between. And its price, without ads, is very fair. This one's my pick for the long game.

And Amazon Prime? (Image credit: Amazon) I fear it's a similar story for Amazon Prime Video, as per Netflix. While I enjoy a number of the exclusives on this streaming platform (pictured: The Boys), the big play for Amazon is a wider Prime subscription. In short: I don't think Amazon needs to run promotions when the biggest benefit of Prime is the lock-in to the retailer's general purchase platform, free expedited delivery on many items, and, for those really into the streaming side of things, a supplementary cost to swerve being shown ads. That said, we might see 'add-on' bonus deals from Amazon – an HBO Max discount at a better rate, or Paramount+ addition for a longer period of time than the streamer's own 2-month current promotional discount. So watch this space, I'll be continuing to monitor what's coming across this Black Friday week.