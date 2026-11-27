There's no doubt that 2026 has seen a huge surge of interest in physical media. Whether that's for CD players or vinyl turntables, or for home cinema enthusiasts wanting physical 4K Blu-ray discs for the best viewing experience.

Fortunately, it's also been a great year for companies releasing such kit, meaning there are now lots of options. It's also a bumper Black Friday year, and now it's the key sale day of the event proper, there are lots of discounts.

This live blog will live-track the best physical media players you can buy in the UK – and at a discount. We'll be highlighting all the best options so you can enjoy those discs and records just in time for Christmas.

Biggest Black Friday sales

Editor's Picks

Save £40 Pro-Ject T1 EVO BT turntable: was £439 now £399 at Amazon What's great about Pro-Ject's turntable is that its Bluetooth feature means you can wirelessly connect to any compatible speaker you may own – a Sonos, say – without the need for umpteen separates (but you can go down that route too, of course, if preferred). Read more Read less ▼

Cambridge Audio Evo One: was £1,299 now £999 at Richer Sounds It would be unkind to call Cambridge's Evo One a mere 'CD player'. It is that, but so much more – thanks to a fully amplified integrated system and full streaming platform. This all-in-one is a great way to enjoy your CDs and far more besides – and Black Friday has seen a rare discount. Read more Read less ▼