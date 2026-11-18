Amazon's Black Friday Week sale is running from 19 November to 30 November, and promises big discounts across the store. There's up to 45% off products for the home, beauty items, tech, toys and fashion, so whether you're searching for something for yourself or for some early Christmas gifting, you're in luck.

This sale isn't exclusive to Prime members like some other Amazon sales, but there will be some extra deals on offer if you are a member. Expect daily deal drops on big brands each day.

Deals are likely to come and go over the week, as stock sells out, so if you see something you like, it's best not to wait too long. Some deals, like the daily drops are limited to a certain number of items, or a time period too.

With potentially over one million deals on the site, we've put together this handy live blog to help you navigate the deals and seek out the really good ones.

Our editor's picks at the top represent our top choices, while the live updates below will highlight new deals as we find them. Keep checking back for updates, as the lists will change hour to hour.

Editors pick