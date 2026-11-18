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Amazon Black Friday Week deals LIVE: early discounts now on
Amazon's big Black Friday Week sale starts on Thursday but there's already deals to be had
Amazon's Black Friday Week sale is running from 19 November to 30 November, and promises big discounts across the store. There's up to 45% off products for the home, beauty items, tech, toys and fashion, so whether you're searching for something for yourself or for some early Christmas gifting, you're in luck.
This sale isn't exclusive to Prime members like some other Amazon sales, but there will be some extra deals on offer if you are a member. Expect daily deal drops on big brands each day.
Deals are likely to come and go over the week, as stock sells out, so if you see something you like, it's best not to wait too long. Some deals, like the daily drops are limited to a certain number of items, or a time period too.
With potentially over one million deals on the site, we've put together this handy live blog to help you navigate the deals and seek out the really good ones.
Our editor's picks at the top represent our top choices, while the live updates below will highlight new deals as we find them. Keep checking back for updates, as the lists will change hour to hour.
Editors pick
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024 model):
was £229.99, now £139.99 (39% off)
- Ring Battery Video Doorbell 2K bundle:
was £119.98, now £39.99 (67% off)
- Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:
was £329.99, now £199.99 (39% off)
- Oura Ring 5 Gold:
was £499, now £399 (20% off)
- Garmin fēnix 8:
was £699.99, now £484.99 (31% off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 Gen 9:
was £949.99, now £579.99 (39% off)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop, 13.8":
was £1549, now £1099 (29% off)
- Segway Navimow i208 LiDAR Robotic Lawn Mower:
was £1278, now £849 (34% off)
- Sonos Sub Mini - Compact Wireless Subwoofer:
was £429, now £339 (21% off)
- Sonos Move 2: was £449, now £359 (20% off)
- Sony BRAVIA 5 – XR, Mini LED 75-inch TV: was £1899, now £1369 (28% off)
More great Black Friday sales
- Argos Black Friday sale (up to 50% off)
- Currys Black Friday sale (up to 40% off 1000s of deals)
- Very Black Friday Deals (extra 10% off Black Friday lines with code EXTRA)
- Dyson Black Friday sale (up to £150 off across the range)
- Sonos Black Friday sale (up to 42% off products)
- John Lewis Black Friday Sale (big deals on Tech, Beauty, Fashion and Home)
Live updates
LIVE: Latest Updates
Less than 12 hours till the sale starts
Amazon's Black Friday Week begins at midnight on Thursday 19 November. Expect some big drops straight away, so you might want to stay up late. For now though, there's already an array of early Black Friday deals on the site to browse.
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