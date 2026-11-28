In Summary InSituWear uses a robotic arm to weave fine thermoplastic fibres directly around the wearer.

Prototypes include a translucent sleeve and a glove that changes colour in response to touch and heat.

The technology could eventually be used to create custom-fit clothing, furniture and even architectural structures.

I've seen plenty of strange things happen with clothing technology over the years, but this might be one of the coolest ones. Researchers at MIT Media Lab have developed a system that can effectively make clothes directly onto your body, using a robot to weave fine fibres into a wearable structure.

Called InSituWear, the experimental technology uses a spider-like weave to make clothes. Instead of designing, cutting and sewing fabric before putting it on, an industrial robotic arm builds the textile around the wearer, creating something that fits the contours of their body as it goes.

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A robot that makes clothes on you

The system uses a process called melt-drawing, which involves heating a low-temperature plastic material and pulling it into incredibly fine strands. The robotic arm then draws those fibres around the body, where they cool and solidify into a textile structure.

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The researchers can adjust how the fibres are arranged, allowing them to create different patterns with varying levels of flexibility and stiffness. That means the resulting material isn't simply a plastic covering, but a structure that can be tailored to how it needs to move and fit.

One demonstration is a translucent sleeve made directly around a forearm in around 22 minutes. The fibres form a lightweight lattice that follows the shape of the arm, creating a garment without traditional fabric or seams.

Clothes that can change colour, too

The team has also developed a glove that uses the same material to incorporate colour-changing pigments and conductive wires that can respond to touch.

When the wearer touches their thumb and finger together, the circuit activates and heats the material, causing a localised colour change. Body heat can also affect how the glove looks.

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It's still early research, but the technology could eventually offer a way to create personalised clothing with specific properties, instead of relying on standard fabric patterns and sizes.

Beyond clothing

MIT's researchers have also explored using the same technique on open structures, including ideas for furniture and architectural surfaces. These remain speculative, but they show how the process could potentially be used beyond wearable textiles.

For now, InSituWear is very much an experimental project, with the wearer remaining still while the robot follows a programmed path around the body. There's still plenty of work to do before robotic clothing fabrication becomes practical, but the idea of having a garment made to fit you precisely, rather than having to find one that fits, is certainly an interesting prospect.