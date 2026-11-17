In Summary Xiaomi's new Robot Vacuum 6 Max boasts 35,000Pa suction, AI obstacle detection and a triple mechanical arm system for improved edge and corner cleaning.

The Mijia Vacuum Cleaner 4 Max is a cordless model with 280AW suction and a smart base station that automatically empties dust.

Both are available now, with the Robot Vacuum 6 Max reduced from £899.99 to £729.99 until 30th November.

Xiaomi has officially launched its new Robot Vacuum 6 Max, designed to clean the areas that even the best robot vacuums can struggle to reach. Alongside impressive 35,000Pa suction power, it features a triple mechanical arm system that delivers up to 95% whole-home edge and corner coverage.

It arrives alongside the Mijia Vacuum Cleaner 4 Max, a cordless model offering up to 280AW of suction power. One of its standout features is the 4-in-1 Push-in Smart Dust Emptying Base Station, which combines automatic dust emptying, accessory storage, charging and smart connectivity in one unit.

Both new cleaning appliances are available through Xiaomi's website, Amazon and in-store. The Robot Vacuum 6 Max has a standard retail price of £899.99, but an introductory price of £729.99 is available until 30th November. The Mijia Vacuum Cleaner 4 Max costs £419.99.

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(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Robot Vacuum 6 Max's triple mechanical arm system combines an extendable side brush, roller and corner-cleaning mop pad, each designed to focus on a different area. The side brush reaches into interior corners, whilst the roller follows walls and edges, cleaning itself continuously during mopping to help prevent dirt from spreading. The extendable mop pad also reaches around furniture legs for more thorough coverage.

It also features bionic dual mechanical legs that allow it to climb single-step thresholds up to 6cm high, whilst its 9cm slim body and retractable dToF radar help it clean beneath furniture with at least 9.3cm of clearance. An AI-powered triple-camera obstacle avoidance system can recognise 200 types of common obstacles and 80 types of furniture, whilst a separate AI algorithm identifies 47 types of stains and adapts its cleaning approach accordingly.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Once the cleaning is finished, the self-cleaning omni station takes care of much of the maintenance. It uses hot water to wash the roller and mop pad before drying them with hot air, with tested outlet temperatures exceeding 85°C and 50°C respectively. It also automatically empties collected dust into a sealed 2.5-litre bag, which Xiaomi says can last up to 75 days.

Both vacuums connect to the Xiaomi Home app, allowing users to monitor and manage their appliances remotely. They also support voice control through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

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