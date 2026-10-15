Tapo's brand new robot vacuum just dropped below £200 in this impressive deal

The Tapo RV30 Max Plus Gen 2 has dropped to just £199 on the brand's own website, knocking an impressive 33% off its original price. The robot vacuum only launched at the beginning of September, making it just over a month old.

Launched as an upgraded replacement for the original RV30 Max Plus, which scored four stars in our full review, the new model delivers 13,000Pa of suction power and retains Tapo's Tangle-Free Cutting Brush. This picks up hair before automatically cutting and detangling it in the dock, helping to keep the brush from getting clogged.

Take a look at the deal below for more details.

There are plenty of other useful upgrades too, including improved edge-to-corner cleaning, a new-generation dToF LiDAR system and automatic carpet detection, which adjusts the cleaning to suit the surface.

If you're short on space, the docking station is relatively compact at around 11 x 9 inches, yet still offers up to 90 days of hands-free maintenance. Not bad for a robot vacuum that now costs less than £200.