In Summary SwitchBot has launched the S30 robot vacuum in Japan, measuring just 28cm or 11 inches in diameter.

It features 15,000Pa suction, an AI camera and laser-based obstacle detection.

It costs ¥89,800 (around £500) with an optional water-exchange station available for an additional cost.

SwitchBot has announced the launch of its new S30 robot vacuum, and it's designed to be much more compact than many of the best robot vacuum cleaners on the market.

Measuring just 28cm (11 inches) in diameter, it's designed to navigate tighter spaces and manoeuvre around furniture legs more easily. However, despite its compact size, it comes with a multifunctional dock that collects dust, washes the roller and dries it using warm air.

The S30 was unveiled in Japan earlier today during SwitchBot's 10th anniversary event, where it was announced with a price tag of ¥89,800, which works out at approximately $565 or £430. Global availability is yet to be confirmed.

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(Image credit: SwitchBot)

The robot vacuum also offers 15,000Pa suction power and a roller-mop system that continuously washes the roller as it cleans, collecting dirty water along the way. Other notable features include an anti-tangle brush and an AI camera, which works alongside laser-based obstacle detection to help the S30 identify objects and navigate around them more efficiently.

There's also an optional water-exchange station, which handles both fresh and dirty water automatically. This costs an additional ¥21,780, or around $135/£100. However, installation requires a connection to your home's plumbing, which could be frustrating to arrange initially.