SwitchBot is launching a new robot vacuum that's just 11 inches wide
This tiny robot vacuum could be ideal for navigating tight spaces
SwitchBot has announced the launch of its new S30 robot vacuum, and it's designed to be much more compact than many of the best robot vacuum cleaners on the market.
Measuring just 28cm (11 inches) in diameter, it's designed to navigate tighter spaces and manoeuvre around furniture legs more easily. However, despite its compact size, it comes with a multifunctional dock that collects dust, washes the roller and dries it using warm air.
The S30 was unveiled in Japan earlier today during SwitchBot's 10th anniversary event, where it was announced with a price tag of ¥89,800, which works out at approximately $565 or £430. Global availability is yet to be confirmed.
The robot vacuum also offers 15,000Pa suction power and a roller-mop system that continuously washes the roller as it cleans, collecting dirty water along the way. Other notable features include an anti-tangle brush and an AI camera, which works alongside laser-based obstacle detection to help the S30 identify objects and navigate around them more efficiently.
There's also an optional water-exchange station, which handles both fresh and dirty water automatically. This costs an additional ¥21,780, or around $135/£100. However, installation requires a connection to your home's plumbing, which could be frustrating to arrange initially.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.