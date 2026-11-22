You can save £750 on this Rimowa-style suitcase in a secret Black Friday sale
I've found a way to get the luxury suitcase look without spending a fortune
I've always believed that luggage makes a brilliant Christmas gift, whether it's one of the best suitcases, a stylish cabin case or even a weekender duffel. It's practical, looks great and, most importantly, is often something people wouldn't necessarily think to buy for themselves. That's why I've included a few luggage options in my gift guide for people who are impossible to buy for.
One brand we absolutely love is Carl Friedrik. As well as its own distinctive designs, it has a range of suitcases that look remarkably similar to those from Rimowa – a brand whose cases can set you back well over £1,000.
However, Carl Friedrik has just launched a secret Black Friday sale, offering up to 30% off some of its bestsellers. I say 'secret' because you'll need to sign up to its newsletter to receive the discount code, but that's hardly a big ask when you consider the potential savings.
Save 30% on Carl Friedrik's bestsellers when you sign up to its newsletter.
The Carl Friedrik The Carry-On X looks very similar look to Rimowa's Original Cabin, which retails for £1,090. However, with the current discount, you can pick up the Carry-On X for just £346.50.
We've also reviewed the Carl Friedrik The Carry-On X, awarding it five stars – which is no small achievement. I'd definitely recommend giving it a read to find out exactly why we rate it so highly, although I suspect its price tag might already have you reaching for your wallet.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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