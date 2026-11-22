I've always believed that luggage makes a brilliant Christmas gift, whether it's one of the best suitcases, a stylish cabin case or even a weekender duffel. It's practical, looks great and, most importantly, is often something people wouldn't necessarily think to buy for themselves. That's why I've included a few luggage options in my gift guide for people who are impossible to buy for.

One brand we absolutely love is Carl Friedrik. As well as its own distinctive designs, it has a range of suitcases that look remarkably similar to those from Rimowa – a brand whose cases can set you back well over £1,000.

However, Carl Friedrik has just launched a secret Black Friday sale, offering up to 30% off some of its bestsellers. I say 'secret' because you'll need to sign up to its newsletter to receive the discount code, but that's hardly a big ask when you consider the potential savings.

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The Carl Friedrik The Carry-On X looks very similar look to Rimowa's Original Cabin, which retails for £1,090. However, with the current discount, you can pick up the Carry-On X for just £346.50.

We've also reviewed the Carl Friedrik The Carry-On X, awarding it five stars – which is no small achievement. I'd definitely recommend giving it a read to find out exactly why we rate it so highly, although I suspect its price tag might already have you reaching for your wallet.