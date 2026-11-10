This is the world's first backpack to combine Apple Find My and Google Find Hub tracking

In Summary Scapade has launched the AirPack Dual, the world's first travel backpack to support both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub.

The 28-litre backpack features wireless charging, one-press tracking activation, a hidden TSA-approved lock and waterproof fabric.

It's available now for £124.99/€149.99 from Scapade's online store.

Scapade has launched the AirPack Dual, which it describes as the world's first travel backpack to support both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub tracking. This means the bag can be tracked by both iPhone and Android users, making it a more versatile option for travellers regardless of which smartphone they use.

It's not the first time Scapade has incorporated tracking technology into its luggage, with the original AirPack launching in September 2025. The new model also features wireless charging and one-press activation, making it easier to keep track of your bag whilst on the move.

The Scapade AirPack Dual costs £124.99/€149.99 and is available to buy directly from Scapade's online store.

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(Image credit: Scapade)

Beyond its smart features, the AirPack Dual has a 28-litre capacity, with space for a laptop and other tech accessories. It features a hidden TSA-approved lock, durable waterproof fabric and an ergonomic design, and the bag also opens flat, making it easier to pack and organise your belongings.